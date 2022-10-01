KENDALLVILLE — It was a transitional season for Westview's boys tennis team after graduating four starters from a team that reached the Indiana High School Athletic Association Team State Finals. But the Warriors still had enough to win their seventh straight sectional championship.
Senior singles players Isaiah Hostetler, Jethro Hostetler and Kylen Bender won their matches to push Westview past East Noble 3-2 in the East Noble Sectional final Saturday.
The Warriors (18-3) will play Concord Sectional champion Northridge in a semifinal dual of the Concord Regional Tuesday at 5 p.m. while DeKalb will play Goshen in the other semifinal.
"Our three singles players do a lot for us. Our doubles have also grown as the year has gone on," Westview coach Tyler Miller said. "This is a satisfying sectional win. You have to enjoy this while you have the opportunity."
The Knights (15-6) won both singles matches. The No. 1 doubles team of seniors Max Bender and Carver Miller gave the Knights the first point of the final dual by making quick work of Cole Mast and Mason Clark, 6-2, 6-1. Bender and Miller are 19-1 overall together this season, and won both sectional matches late last week to advance to the Concord Doubles Sectional.
"Max and Carver are playing their best tennis right now," EN coach Aaron Edwards said. "They learned a new style. In their sophomore and junior seasons, they were very conservative. Their growth in learning to play more aggressive has served them well."
Senior Grant Schermerhorn and sophomore Jackson Leedy bounced back from losing the first set at No. 2 doubles to Warriors Dawson Shrock and Gavin Engle to win a close second set and run away in the third set, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1. That tied the final at 2 for a brief time. Not long after, Jethro Hostetler won a second set tiebreaker over East Noble freshman Ettore Bona to complete the straight-set win 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) and crown Westview the champion again.
Isaiah Hostetler broke the 1-1 tie for Westview by defeating Knight Vittorio Bona 6-4, 6-3 at No. 1 singles. Hostetler won four of seven high school matches against Bona over the past four years, including both matches this season.
"Isaiah played really well," Edwards said. "He has an aggressive offensive style, and his shots were going in."
The more pivotal matches were No. 3 and No. 2 singles. But it ended up being No. 2 singles that was the deciding match, as Edwards expected.
Senior Brycen Ortiz returned to No. 3 singles for the Knights from a serious leg injury for the sectional tournament. His match against Central Noble on Thursday was his first match since competing against West Noble on Aug. 31.
Actually, Ortiz's insertion into the lineup came after the Sept. 22 deadline when boys tennis entry lists had to be submitted by schools and coaches to the IHSAA.
In fact, Edwards directly asked IHSAA assistant commissioner Chris Kaufman after the entry list deadline if he can put Ortiz into his lineup. Kaufman asked Edwards if that would make his team better. Edwards honestly told Kaufman that Ortiz's addition into the lineup would make his team better if he was healthy. Ortiz was placed in the EN lineup, but Edwards was fined by the IHSAA.
It's rare where tennis teams look to change lineups after the entry list deadline. But Edwards learned that if you are waiting on the status of an injured player with the entry list deadline approaching, put that injured player in the lineup and fall back to your listed alternates if that injured player is unable to compete. That can be done without penalty.
Against Bender Saturday, Ortiz played with pain throughout and was competitive in the first set. But the injured leg did not hold up in the second set and Bender won 6-4, 6-0.
"Brycen at three singles gave us all that he could. I thought the injury was a career-ending one," Edwards said. "He worked hard in therapy, and was hitting out on a court.
"Westview's singles are very, very good. We had to steal one of those spots."
Ettore Bona exchanged many ground strokes with Jethro Hostetler, Isaiah's cousin, at No. 2 singles. Bona led 6-5 in the second set, but Jethro overcame it and won 6-4, 7-6 (7-4).
"Jethro is very calm. He does not let bad shots get to him," Miller said. "He was able to figure it out."
Edwards said, "To play two singles as a 13-year-old freshman, Ettore adjusted to older, bigger players. He had the right mindset."
The East Noble seniors won 62 duals, which is a new program record, and two Northeast 8 Conference championships. The varsity five have played at least two and a half seasons of varsity tennis. Vittorio Bona and Bender are four-year varsity players.
"I think we competed on all five courts," Edwards said. "We've had a lot of close matches with Westview (in the past), but I could say that not all five courts were in play.
"I'm disappointed with the outcome, but not with the effort and preparation."
Westview knows the Concord Regional will be challenging, starting with the Raiders.
"We have to be ultra consistent, especially at the beginning of each game and getting into holding serve," Miller said.
East Noble Sectional final
Westview 3, East Noble 2
Singles: 1. Isaiah Hostetler (WV) def. Vittorio Bona 6-4, 6-3. 2. Jethro Hostetler (WV) def. Ettore Bona 6-4, 7-6 (7-4). 3. Kylen Bender (WV) def. Brycen Ortiz 6-4, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Max Bender-Carver Miller (EN) def. Cole Mast-Mason Clark 6-2, 6-1. 2. Grant Schermerhorn-Jackson Leedy (EN) def. Dawson Shrock-Gavin Engle 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.
