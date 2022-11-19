LIGONIER — One of the area’s premier basketball players made his commitment official on Wednesday as West Noble senior guard Austin Cripe signed with Bethel University.
“They definitely made it clear to me that they wanted me from the beginning,” Cripe said. “There’s a family culture in the program, and I did not want to be super far away from home.”
Cripe, who initially committed to Bethel in late July, will be a part of solid recruiting class that will arrive in Mishawaka late in the summer of 2023. The class also includes guards Luke McBride from Norwell and Andrew Hedrick from Columbia City.
“Austin is a very good player from a skill standpoint,” Pilots coach Steve Drabyn said. “But more than that, his leadership and character are great and he fits our core values.”
Cripe had 22.6 points per game and shot 53.5% from the floor last season and made the KPC Media Group All-Area team, earned All-Northeast Corner Conference honors and was an All-State honorable mention. He also averaged 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.2 steals per game.
Cripe has 1,174 career points entering his senior season, which begins on Tuesday when Chargers play at East Noble.
“I feel like I can do a lot of different things,” Cripe said. I think from year to year, I want to improve and take on a leadership role.
“I need to get stronger and still be a great teammate.”
Cripe is also excited about his final season of high school basketball at West Noble. The collective buy-in as a team over the summer really got his attention and perked him up.
“I think this is the most confident I have ever been,” Cripe said. “We have a lot of good pieces, a lot of good guys. We’ve come together and kept building. We need to make sure we stay together.”
Charger coach Ethan Marsh said Thursday evening that Cripe’s leadership played a key role in the team bonding like it did in the offseason.
“Austin does a great job of making sure everybody feels valued and feels important. That’s special,” said Marsh, who became a father on Tuesday as his wife gave birth to their daughter Saylor.
“Austin is unselfish. He’s about making the right play,” Coach Marsh continued. “He’s motivated as ever. He works as hard as he can, and he’s a great example that hard work can still be fun.”
