West Noble High School senior Austin Cripe, front row center, signed a letter of intent to play basketball at Bethel University in Mishawaka. Sitting with Austin are his father Jack Cripe, left, and his mother Nikki Cripe. Standing behind the Cripes are, from left, Austin’s AAU coaches from Elkhart’s 5 Star Basketball training academy Jared Frick and Brae Beadles, West Noble assistant boys basketball coach Gary Goshert, Bethel men’s basketball coach Steve Drabyn, West Noble junior varsity boys basketball coach and assistant athletic director Tyler Schuller and West Noble athletic director Tom Schermerhorn.