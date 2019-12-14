ALBION — Central Noble knew coming into Saturday’s game against Westview that it was going to have to put up a 32-minute fight.
Cougar head coach John Bodey didn’t see much resistance versus a couple of Warrior players, and he felt that’s why his team lost to Westview 68-57.
“I thought (Drew) Litwiller and Charlie (Yoder) outworked my team. Any time there was a rebound, they were getting it, not my guys,” Bodey said. “That’s why we lost the game. They outworked my guys, every guy I had on the court.”
Charlie Yoder was vintage Charlie Yoder on Saturday, scoring 33 points, seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks. He passed 1990 Westview graduate Ryan Yoder, who had 1,594 points in his career, for third in scoring all-time in program history. Charlie now has 1,604 points in his career.
“I didn’t think we were very aware tonight. We talked all week long about being aware of where Charlie’s at, trying to make it difficult on him. I think we lost him a little bit,” Bodey said. “For a week, we talked about Charlie is left-handed and force him right. He had a lot of left-handed drives tonight. Now, he’s good and you’re not going to force him right all of the time, but our resistance on him tonight and forcing him right wasn’t very good.”
Litwiller did a lot of the dirty work in the win. He ended up with seven points, 10 rebounds and seven assists with much of the rebounds and assists coming during a 16-0 run in the first quarter.
After shooting 32.6 percent from the field against NorthWood on Thursday, the Warriors (2-2, 1-1 NECC) nearly doubled that Saturday, going 27-for-44 (61 percent).
“I think that our shot selection was a lot better. I think we mentioned the other night that we were taking shots that were hurried and tough,” Westview coach Rob Yoder said. “We did a better job of recognizing tonight. They’re trying hard and they’re recognizing if they were open or not.”
On the other side, Central Noble (2-1, 1-1) was 22-of-51 overall (43 percent). More than half of its shots came from beyond the arc and finished 10-for-31 (32 percent). The Cougars’ go-to scorers in Connor Essegian and Sawyer Yoder were limited by Westview’s triangle-and-two defense. Essegian finished with 12 points, and Yoder had nine.
“I think if you can slow them both down, you’ve given yourself a chance,” Rob Yoder said.
Bodey said, “They were triangle-and-two for much of the game on Sawyer and Connor, and Rob is not known for that. But we’ve played against those type of defenses before and other guys have to step up and do some things.”
After Essegian scored five seconds after the opening tip, Westview went on a 16-0 run, which included four baskets assisted by Litwiller. Myles Smith hit a three-pointer with a minute left to end the run. Smith hit five treys and led Central Noble with 19 points.
The Cougars were forced to play catch-up all game. The Warriors led by as many as 16 in the second quarter, but Central Noble widdled the lead down to 10 by halftime after a steal and score from Essegian before the buzzer.
Smith came out of the break on fire from distance. He hit four threes in the quarter to help keep pace with Charlie Yoder’s effort on the other end. Yoder scored twice after a couple of offensive rebounds. Then, a dunk by Sawyer Yoder came after a steal to cut the lead down to eight at the end of the third.
Central Noble got as close as five after a three-pointer from Ryan Schroeder with 6:30 left, but then a quick 7-0 run by the Warriors pushed the lead back to double digits. The Cougars only cut the lead to single digits one more time after another three from Schroeder. He finished with 11 points.
Blake Egli hit four three-pointers for the Warriors and ended up with 16 points.
Westview outrebounded Central Noble 28-20.
After losing back-to-back games at home, then getting a win on the road, the Warriors hope to find more consistency moving forward. They host Angola on Friday.
“It’s too early for us to prove in one night that we’re going to be consistent, but we have at least proven that we are competitive and close with some of the best teams on our schedule,” Rob Yoder said. “All four teams we’ve played are good teams. There’s no slouches in there. NorthWood got away from us a little bit. They did. But the other three, we are right there.”
Central Noble welcomes Hamilton on Tuesday.
