NAPPANEE — East Noble's baseball team got going early and never stopped in defeating Lakeland 10-0 in five innings Saturday afternoon in the first semifinal of the Class 3A NorthWood Sectional at the Panthers' Field of Dreams complex.
The Knights got started with three runs in the top of the first innings against Laker starter Jayden Marshall. The big hit was a two-run triple from sophomore Alex Brennan.
East Noble added another run while knocking out Marshall (6-4) in the second.
Lakeland coach Michael Isaacs liked the matchup of Marshall against the East Noble hitters, but it didn't turn out to be his day.
Knights junior Gunner Wiley stymied the Lakers, throwing a complete game one-hit shutout. He only walked one, and struck out two.
"Gunner has been great all season long for us," EN coach Aaron Desmonds said. "He's not a big strikeout guy, but he induces weak contact and the guys made plays behind him."
One big defensive play was by sophomore second baseman Deegan Munk, who hit the turf to catch a low line drive by the Lakers, then threw to first for a double play.
"When we hit the ball hard, we hit it right at them or they make some kind of a defensive play," Isaacs said.
The Knights scored four runs in the fourth inning off freshman reliever Garrett Pieri. The big play ended up clearing loaded bases as Carver Miller singled to left, then the ball took one of those big hops off the Field Turf over the head of the Lakeland left fielder and rolled to the fence.
East Noble ended the game on a two-run homer from Jackson Leedy off Laker Carson Mickem with one out in the top of the fifth.
"We're been preaching to the guys that it might take all season, but we're going to see the rewards of our tough schedule playing the Sniders, Carrolls and Northrops," Desmonds said.
The Lakers finished 17-13, which was an eight-win improvement compared to last year. And much of their core is underclassmen.
Mark Wells was the starting senior who played his final game. The other Lakeland seniors are Manny Sanchez and Tyson Williams.
"We're headed in the right direction," Isaacs said. "The future is great."
The junior Marshall had the Lakers' lone hit. Sophomore Drannon Miller drew a walk.
In the second semifinal on Saturday, Fairfield ambushed the host Panthers late to win 14-2.
The Falcons scored three runs in the top of the fifth to break a 2-2 tie. Then they scored five runs in the sixth and four in the seventh.
Fairfield's Keegan Miller reached base five times with three hits and two walks, scored three runs and drove in three runs. Eli Miller had three hits, including a solo home run, and scored four times. Alec Hershberger (7-3) was the winning pitcher, allowing one earned run and four hits over six innings and striking out nine.
NorthWood, coached by East Noble graduate AJ Risedorph, finished 11-15.
