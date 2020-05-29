EMMA — The decision was not an easy one for Randy Yoder to make.
Earlier this week, the long-time Westview girls basketball coach decided to retire after 26 seasons on the sidelines.
“It was one of the more difficult decisions of my life,” Yoder, a 1973 Westview graduate, said. “When you’ve done something as long as I have and enjoyed it immensely, it’s really hard to step away and you know it’s going to be pretty final.
“Another piece of it that made it so difficult was the fact that you’re really invested and develop the bond with your players. I had five seniors coming back next year. They’ve stuck with me through thick and thin, and as a coach it’s just natural you want to do the same for them. From that human aspect, it makes it really difficult,” he added.
Over 26 seasons, Yoder amassed 353 victories, the most of any coach in Northeast Corner Conference history. His teams won seven sectional titles and were Class 2A state runners-up in 2006.
Being that it was such a difficult decision, it took Yoder some time to mull it over.
“It was not something where I woke up one morning and said, ‘This is the day.’ Not at all,” Yoder said. “It was an ongoing thing after the season. I thought about it some. It seemed like in the last 10 days to two weeks it became more clear to me that it’s time.”
Yoder said he started noticing red flags for a couple seasons signaling him that it might be time to hang it up.
“The offseason when I started, they didn’t have it open like it is now,” Yoder said. “That burns out so many of my coaching colleagues. It’s not the three and a half month in the season. That’s the exciting, fun time. It’s year-round commitment, and I think it weighs on coaches.”
It weighed on Yoder. During the summertime instead of spending time with his family, he would have to head over to open gyms or practices.
He said he would be good to go and ready to coach once he got to the gym, but he knew in the back of his mind, that he couldn’t do it forever.
Yoder brought stability to the Westview girls basketball program. Something it didn’t have when he started.
He coached boys basketball with his brother Roger for 12 years at the middle school and junior varsity levels. Then, he stepped away at the age of 34 to spend more time with his children. He thought he was done coaching.
Five years later, former Westview principal Stan Shopa asked Yoder if he would consider coaching the girls.
He hadn’t considered it until he was asked, but he thought he would give it a try for a few years.
“Stan said we need some stability. Would you be willing help us out?” Yoder said. “That’s where it started and never in my wildest dreams did I imagine it would go as long as it did.”
Yoder said he’s been coaching for 38 of his 43 years of marriage to his wife, Judy.
“She was absolutely amazing. The way she supported me and the way she interacted with the girls, baking them treats and hosting them, doing all of my stats and video work, it was truly a team effort,” Yoder said. “There’s no way I could’ve gone this long without her support.”
Now, he’s planning on spending more time with her, his children and grandchildren.
“I know come game night and the strategy of it, I will miss that immensely,” Yoder said. “I know I will. It will take some time to ween myself away from it.”
From 353 wins, it can be difficult to find just one that stands out the most. Yoder has two.
First, it’s what he refers to as “The Shot.”
In the 2006 Class 2A LaVille Sectional championship game versus Jimtown, the Warriors were down one with four seconds to go, out of timeouts and had to go the length of the floor.
“We got it inbounds and Jina Hite let a shot go just across the half-court line and no sooner than it left her hand, the buzzer went off. When that thing went through the net, it was amazing. It was a three-point shot that catapulted us,” Yoder said.
The following week the Warriors went on to beat North Montgomery and Rensselaer Central in the regional.
The second win that comes to mind for Yoder, came a week later in the Class 2A North Semi-State championship win over Harding at North Side Gym in Elkhart.
“Once I realized we had that game in hand with 30 seconds to go, I turned around and looked behind my bench and there were 4,000 Westview fans dressed in red and gold. I thought, ‘You know what? For this one time in history, time stopped,’” Yoder said. “I just had that picture in my mind with the fan support behind the Westview girls, it was very touching and realizing that next week we were going to Indy to play for state championship.”
The Warriors fell in the state title to Heritage Christian 46-34.
Westview basketball runs deep in Yoder’s blood.
He said his freshman year was the worst season in school history. The Warriors posted a 2-17 record that year, but by the time he was a senior, they claimed the school’s first boys basketball sectional title with a 21-3 record and almost won a regional title over Northrop.
He’s played and coached for Westview for a long time. Now, he’ll get to watch.
“It’s hard to describe unless you’ve lived it,” Yoder said. “It’s been a special part of my life for many, many years. I’ll continue being a fan.”
