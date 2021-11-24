ALBION — The Central Noble girls basketball team has had the same identity under head coach Josh Treesh, who is entering his 11th season with the Cougars.
They are aggressive on both ends of the floor and will continue that mindset this season.
Central Noble lost two of its biggest aggressors, Bridgette Gray and Lydia Andrews, to graduation last season. But juniors Madi Vice and Meghan Kiebel were on the same level as their predecessors and plan to continue the aggressive nature the Cougars play with.
As the team’s point guard for the last two seasons, Vice averaged 10.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 3.3 steals last season. Kiebel can score both inside and on the perimeter. She had 10.2 ppg, 3.8 rpg and 2.5 spg during the 2020-21 season.
Both are expected to be the team’s top scorers this season and have built a chemistry over the last two seasons that is going to be difficult to stop.
The Cougars also have senior Ashleigh Gray and junior Abby Hile returning. Both expect their scoring numbers to increase after they each averaged less than two points per game last season.
Sophomores Kyleigh Egolf and Courtney Gray are expected to come in and make an impact for Central Noble, as well as freshmen Kennedy Vice and Kierra Bolen.
