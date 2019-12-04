CHURUBUSCO — After a delayed start to the season due to a rescheduled season opener, the Eagles will have to wait even longer for their first win.
Churubusco hosted and fell to Leo in their first game of the season on Wednesday, 73-63, in a game of two halves.
The teams played a competitive first half, with neither team leading by more than three points in the first quarter.
Hunter Perlich and Noah Wolfe started their Churubusco careers in prime fashion, scoring 15 of the Eagles’ 18 first-quarter points.
At the end of the first, Churubusco led 18-17.
Leo had a 24-22 lead halfway into the second quarter, but Jackson Paul sparked the Eagles’ momentum, scoring seven unanswered points to make the score 29-24 with 4:02 left in the half.
Churubusco led by as much as 31-26, but back-to-back buckets by the Lions made the halftime score 31-30.
The second half was a different story for the Eagles, as they struggled to handle Leo’s 6-foot-5 junior Zack Troyer, who put up 10 of Leo’s 25 third-quarter points.
At the end of the third, Churubusco trailed 55-46.
The Eagles came within two points in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter after a three by Wolfe, a free throw from Paul and another 3-pointer by Gage Kelly.
Churubusco was never able to dig itself out of the hole, however, as Leo had an answer for every Churubusco point, outscoring the Eagles 18-17 in the fourth to come away with the win.
Troyer led Leo with 25 points, followed by Blake Davison with 20. Davison scored 11 of his points in the fourth quarter.
Wolfe led the Eagles with 21 points, followed by Paul with 16 and Perlich with 13.
Churubusco is back in action Friday at Westview.
