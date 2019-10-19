LIGONIER — Both the West Noble and Westview boys cross country teams finished in the top five at Saturday’s regional to advance to the IHSAA Semi-state race next weekend.
The Chargers finished in third with 75 points behind champion Concordia and second-place Homestead. The Warriors finished with 115 points in fourth, followed by Columbia City.
Colten Cripe led the West Noble with a time of 16:23 in ninth place. Abraham Longoria finished 14th, Austin Cripe came in 18th and Nathan Mast crossed in 22nd.
The Warriors were led by Spencer Carpenter’s 11th place finish in 16:32. Remington Carpenter finished with a time of 16:44 in 16th. Anthony Schwartz came in 25th and Anthony Sanchez finished in 28th.
Angola’s Izaiah Steury finished second in the boys race in a time of 15:53, behind Concordia’s Reece Gibson at 15:45.
The Cadets won the boys team title with three runners in the top 10 and 36 points.
Other individuals advancing out were East Noble’s Austin Liepe, who finished in eighth place in a time of 16:23. Eastside’s Gezahagne Biddle finished in 20th in 16:51 to advance, and Lakeland’s Lucas Begly crossed the finish in 23rd in 16:55 to qualify for semi-state.
Eli Lantz was the top runner for Churubusco in a time of 17:25 in 41st.
DeKalb is the lone area girls team that advanced to semi-state. The Barons finished in fifth place and were led by Lydia Bennett’s eighth-place performance in 19:36. Abby DeTray came in a time of 20 minutes in 15th place. Riley Winebrenner finished in 22nd.
West Noble’s Yarency Murillo-Rivera in 11th at 19:55 and Garrett’s Nataley Armstrong in 24th in a time of 20:25 to advance to semi-state.
Angola’s Gracynn Hinkley and Taylor Clemens both finished in the top 20 to advance. Hinkley finished in a time of 19:58 for 13th place, and Clemens ended up in 20th at 20:13.
Bishop Dwenger’s Erin Strzelecki was the individual regional champion in a time of 17:37 while Carroll won the team title with five runners in the top 10 and 34 points.
The East Noble girls were led by Olivia Rummel in 51st. Kylie Zumbrun of Central Noble finished in 46th, and Westview’s Deann Fry came in 48th.
The New Haven Semi-state will be held at Purdue Fort Wayne at 1 p.m. next Saturday.
