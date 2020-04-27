ALBION — Katelyn Ayres was gearing up for another big season that would’ve hopefully finished at the IHSAA State Finals.
The Central Noble senior thrower holds the school records in the shot put and discus. As a state qualifier in the discus in 2018, Ayres was planning on making it back there once again.
However, her plan fell apart with the cancellation of the 2020 spring sports season.
“It was extremely devastating for me because I had a lot of goals for myself this year. I was really focused and was ready to give up a lot just to make it to state, “Ayres said.
En route to the state finals, Ayres was hoping to pick up a couple more Northeast Corner Conference championships in shot put and discus along the way, then do the same thing in the sectional. She also wanted to win a regional crown in discus and qualify for state in the shot put.
She had high hopes for this season because she’s, in large part, already accomplished some of those goals, but she wanted to do it again. She went to the state finals in the discus as a sophomore in 2018. She placed 17th.
Ayres started off her 2020 season in the right direction after a first-place finish in the shot put at the New Haven Invite, the first indoor meet of the season.
After the season was suspended, she went to Hidden Diamonds Park in Albion almost every day to train and prepare for the season, since she couldn’t be at the track to put the work in.
When the season was officially canceled, it meant the end of Ayres’ competitive throwing career.
What is she going to miss the most?
“Probably winning. I’m really competitive. I like the challenge of going against other good throwers during big meets. I like to challenge myself, and I’m going to miss that,” Ayres said.
Throwing has always been a passion for Ayres, and she plans on coaching in the future. Her coach Abbey Mault has a special influence in her life, even away from the track.
“I basically look at her as my second mom, and she’s just really pushed me, not just in track, but she’s helped me with life,” Ayres said. “She’s always been there for me, and it’s just really upsetting to me that I’m not going to get another season with her. That really bummed me out more than anything.”
Ayres plans on taking a year off before going back to school to study elementary education.
