Prep Boys Basketball Essegian scores 40 in Cougars’ win
ALBION — Connor Essegian set school records of 40 points and 10 made three-pointers in one game to lead Central Noble to a 77-47 victory over Bethany Christian in a non-conference contest Monday night.
Essegian shot 14-of-18 from the field, including 10-of-13 from three-point range. The sophomore also had seven rebounds and two steals.
The Bruins led 31-30 at the half, then the Cougars dominated the second half. CN outscored Bethany 47-16 in the final two quarters. Essegian had 24 points in the second half.
The Cougars (14-4) were 16-of-22 as a team from beyond the arc. Myles Smith made all of his shots, which were four three-point attempts, for 12 points. He also had nine assists and three steals.
Logan Gard had 10 points and five rebounds and Sawyer Yoder added nine points and six assists for Central Noble. The Cougars had 23 assists from 29 made field goals.
Caleb Shenk had 12 points and six rebounds for Bethany Christian (4-11).
Jordan nominated for weekly IBCA award
Junior Landen Jordan of Churubusco was a top nominee for the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Subway Player of the Week in District 1 for last week, Jan. 27-Feb. 1.
Youth Gymnastics Time to Shine for TSG
MISHAWAKA — Tri-State Gymnastics took part in the Time to Shine Meet Jan. 25 and 26.
“All gymnasts did exceptional,” TSG coach Misti Evans said in a statement emailed late last week.
Tri-State’s Level 6 and Xcel Platinum teams both placed first. The Level 2 and Xcel Gold teams both finished second. The Xcel Silver team placed third, and the Level 3 team finished fifth.
Kendallville’s Emerson Oburn is an Xcel Bronze gymnast for TSG. She scored 8.95 on the balance beam, 8.9 on the uneven bars, 8.8 on the floor exercise and 8.7 on the vault.
Howe resident Kylie Phillips was on Tri-State’s Level 2 team. She placed first on vault with a 9.15, was second on the beam with 9.25, tied for fourth on the floor with a 9, and was sixth all-around with 35.4.
