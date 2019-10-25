MIDDLEBURY — East Noble dominated Northridge 42-21 on Friday night in the first round of Class 4A sectional play to extend its season for another week.
The Knights (10-0) will host DeKalb (8-2) next Friday in the sectional semifinal. The Barons beat Columbia City 29-14 on Friday.
East Noble ran through its Northeast 8 Conference schedule with ease this season. So the Knights needed an opponent like Northridge (4-6) to prepare for a heavyweight bout with the rival Barons.
“After a couple of weeks of games that were easy and blowouts, we needed a game where we played four quarters,” East Noble coach Luke Amstutz said. “It wasn’t a huge contest in the second half, we wanted to keep guys in and get back to physical shape. (Northridge) is a physical team, so that was really good for us to play against them. That’s a team that runs right at you. Their running backs are studs.
“We stepped up and did a pretty dang good job defensively and offensively just made big plays.”
The first big play by the Knights came from Justin Marcellus, who took an inside handoff and burst through the middle of they offensive line for 46 yards and a touchdown 53 seconds into the game. Marcellus finished with 137 yards on 20 carries.
After a poorly fielded kick set the Raiders up at their own 5-yard line, running back Caid Lacey ran right up the gut of the East Noble defense. After Northridge tried to go through the air, which isn’t its strong suit, the Knights forced a punt.
East Noble decided to go through the air to move the ball on its next drive. Bailey Parker hit Nick Munson for a 31-yard gain, then Parker lofted a fade to Rowan Zolman, who climbed over a Northridge defender to come down with the 6-yard touchdown catch.
At the start of the second quarter, Northridge needed a spark on offense before the game quickly got out of hand. The Raiders reached into their bag of trick plays and ran a double pass that netted 37 yards, before Lacey broke off a 48-yard run for a touchdown that cut the East Noble lead to 14-7.
“(Northridge) hit a few things with (Lacey), but he’s a good player and that’s what they do,” Amstutz said.
East Noble answered with a long, methodical drive, picking up three first downs before Parker scored on an 8-yard run.
A few minutes later, the offense was back out on the field. Parker found Gage Ernsberger for 30-yard gain, then Hayden Jones for 20 yards to put them at the 10-yard line. Two plays later, Parker went back to Jones on a slant for the score.
Parker finished 17-for-29 with 261 yards, four touchdowns and an interception, and he ran for 68 yards on five carries. Jones led the team with 116 receiving yards on six catches and three touchdowns. Munson finished with 83 receiving yards on seven catches.
The Raiders cut the lead in half on their first drive of the second half with a five-minute drive that was capped off by a 1-yard run from Lacey. He finished with 25 attempts for 131 yards.
The Knights answered on their next possession with a 57-yard run by Parker, which put them inside the red zone. Four plays later, Parker hit Jones on a quick slant again for a 15-yard touchdown.
The East Noble defense forced three interceptions by Northridge quarterback Oliver Eveler. Zolman had two of them on Friday night. The first one came at the end of the first half, and the second came with just under five minutes left in the third quarter.
On the next play, Parker threw a ball that looked like it was going to be intercepted, but Jones stepped in front of the Northridge defender to catch the pass and sprinted to the end zone for the 60-yard score.
Bryce Arnold also had an interception for the Knights.
East Noble outgained Northridge 464-396.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.