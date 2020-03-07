HUNTERTOWN — East Noble withstood some knockout blows from Snider to start the game, and made it a tough fight the rest of the way.
The Knights couldn’t quite get the run they needed against the talented Panthers, however, and Snider took a 66-52 victory in the semifinals of the Class 4A boys basketball sectional at Carroll Friday.
Snider (18-6) moved into tonight’s championship at 7 p.m. against Northrop (13-12), which stunned host Carroll 44-30 in Friday’s first contest.
The Panthers came out flying and took a 9-0 lead. The Knights, despite having their first two shots blocked, recovered and stayed in the game with the help of a sticky zone defense that made it a back-and-forth second quarter before Snider emerged with a 32-28 lead at the half.
“We had a bad start,” East Noble coach Ryan Eakins said. “We settled down a little bit. It’s impossible for us to simulate what that speed is like in practice.
“The thing I’m proud of is we battled really, really hard and played really hard. Our zone gave them some trouble. It got them standing, a little stagnant.”
The Knights (12-12) got a huge game from senior Hayden Jones, who had a game-high 27 points and led a proud final effort by East Noble’s strong senior group.
“Our best player was a stud tonight,” Eakins said. “Hayden was going to make sure he was going to go down swinging. He put us on his back and carried us.”
Snider’s two best also came up big. Six-foot-four junior Michael Eley scored 20 points and 6-5 senior Dillon Duff had 19. The two combined for 13 of the Panthers’ 17 points in the third quarter, when they spread the lead back out to 49-37 at the last stop.
The Panthers had trouble finding the touch on one of their favorite weapons, the three-point shot, going 5-for-20. East Noble struggled to take advantage, however.
“We got them to miss some shots, but we just couldn’t get the backside rebound. The backside block just killed us all night,” Eakins said. “If we pick up three or four more rebounds, I think we’ve got a chance.”
The Knights cut the lead to seven three times in the fourth, the last time when Brooks Miller made a steal and fired to Jones breaking downcourt for an easy basket to make it 53-46 with 3:15 left, but Duff immediately went to the hoop to answer for Snider, which finished the win from there.
“I’m really proud of the guys for battling,” Eakins said. “It got to 12 one time, and we cut it right back down to nine and then got it down to seven.
“You can tell who the seniors are this time of year. We were playing four seniors the majority of the game and five the last quarter and a half.”
It was a tough farewell for Eakins and his senior group.
“We’ve got six guys. In today’s society, that’s unheard of,” he said. “You don’t have six basketball seniors anymore. That’s something for them to take pride in. This group has been playing together since they were in third or fourth grade.
“Quite a few of those guys have high GPAs,” Eakins added. “They’re going to major in really difficult studies. I hope they take the effort they played with tonight into their studies and their career.
“We may not know it in five years, but in 10 or 15 years, hopefully they’ll look back and see that this experience made them good husbands and good fathers, and they’re taking care of their families.”
