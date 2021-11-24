EMMA — The first year under head coach Ryan Yoder was a tough one for the Westview girls.
The Warriors started the season with 13 straight losses before winning three in a row, their only three wins of the season.
“We felt like we had to lay a foundation for how we wanted to play. That started on the defensive end, and that took a long time to instill,” Yoder said.
Westview plans on being more competitive the majority of the roster returning from last season, but Yoder knows there is still work to be done.
“We had to be really patient and we’re still going to take lumps this year. We’re a ways away from where we want to be,” Yoder said.
Westview returns Andrea Miller, Kamryn Miller, Allie Springer, Hope Bortner, Sara Lapp and Hailey Miller.
Senior Alexys Antal returns after not playing last season and will be a much-needed addition and give the Warriors some toughness.
“Her toughness and ability to handle the ball and help create some havoc for us really opens the other girls so they don’t have to handle the ball as much,” Yoder said.
Hailey Miller is the tallest girl on the Warrior roster and will need to be around the basket, grabbing rebounds and defending the opposing team’s post player.
Springer will try to keep the team together on the court.
“She has been our vocal leader. She’s been trying to get girls to communicate and talk. She’s the one who kind of gets everybody going and keeps them going,” Yoder said.
Bortner missed half of her freshman season with a broken hand, but in the games she played in, she was the leading scorer.
“She just has a knack for the ball. The ball finds her and for what we have around her and how to get her the ball, it works pretty well,” Yoder said.
The newcomers for Westview are Morgan Riegsecker and Audrey Taylor.
The Warriors will continue to work on the defensive end of the court and will try to take it to teams instead of sitting back and waiting.
“We were are going to have to put pressure on all over. We’re going to do it various ways, whether that’s full-court or half-court. For us, we can’t sit back and try to tough it out, because we’re not going to win that way,” Yoder said. “We want to play fast, and we want to make the other team play fast and lead to some easy baskets for us.”
In year two under Yoder, he feels like his team is in a better spot than when he took over last season, and hopefully, that translates to more wins this season.
“We are so far from where we were last year when we started. When you can build on those things from last year and move forward, it makes life easier. You see girls stop thinking on the floor, they’re comfortable with what we are asking them to do and they just start playing,” Yoder said.
