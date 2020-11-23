FORT WAYNE — East Noble scored the opening bucket, then it was all Carroll the rest of the way.
The Class 4A No. 10 Chargers (3-1) quickly pulled away and never looked back for a 77-33 win over the Knights (2-4) on Monday night.
Carroll had 11 girls get into the scoring column in the victory and were led by Emily Parrett’s 18. Saniya Jackson had 13, and Taylor Fordyce, Delaney Sheets and Evy Murphy each added eight.
Karly Kirkpatrick led East Noble with eight points, Kayla Desper tossed in six and Kyndal Mynhier dropped in five.
Mynhier scored the opening bucket off an assists from Carly Turner, then the Chargers rattled off the next 12 points. Most of their points came off turnovers and in transition.
The Knights struggled with Carroll’s full-court pressure, which was deployed for most of the first half. The Chargers were also switching every screen, which made passing lanes very tight for East Noble.
Parrett, Jackson and Fordyce each scored off of turnovers to make it 12-2 with 4:30 left in the first quarter. A pair of free throws from Kylie Garton ended the run.
Kirkpatrick cut the lead to six shortly after with a drive to the hoop with three minutes left in the period.
Then, Carroll went on to score the next 26 points and held East Noble off the scoreboard for 11 minutes and 35 seconds.
Desper hit a jumper with 25 seconds left in the first half for the lone bucket by the Knights in the second quarter.
The Chargers led 40-8 at halftime.
East Noble didn’t exactly roll over. It came out in the second half and played even with Carroll for the whole third quarter.
Bree Walmsley hit her lone three-pointer to open the second half, then Kirkpatrick scored while getting fouled and Mynhier made one of two free throws for a quick 6-0 burst.
After two buckets by the Chargers, Turner hit a three and Kirkpatrick buried a pair of free tosses.
Garton and Desper each tossed in a couple more buckets near the end of the quarter, but Carroll still led 57-25.
The home team extended its lead in the final period as the Knights were out of gas.
East Noble hopes to end its three-game losing streak at Lakeland next Tuesday.
