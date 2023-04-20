KENDALLVILLE — While the final result was not what she had hoped for, East Noble boys volleyball coach Brooke Richison was pleased with her team’s performance.
For the first time ever, East Noble fielded a boys volleyball team Wednesday night, thanks to a ruling by the Indiana High School Athletic Association last year that named it an emerging sport.
The Knights began the season in a home matchup against New Haven, going the distance in a five-set marathon that ultimately ended in the hands of the Bulldogs, 25-21, 18-25, 19-25, 25-17, 15-13.
“We’re the only team kind of in our conference that started after spring break,” Richison said. “So we haven’t even had games while this was New Haven’s ninth. So for their first time coming out, I was very impressed.”
While they only have two players on the team with volleyball experience in sophomore Elijah Delashmit (3 kills) and freshman Nate Cole (8 kills, 3 aces, 24 digs), the Knights at times looked like a well-oiled machine, with Richison complimenting her team’s rotations, communication, passing on serve receives and hitting the ball.
In the first set, the Knights were down 4-1 before tying it back up at six following an ace from junior Braydon Collins (5 kills, 3 aces, 16 digs) and a hitting error by the Bulldogs.
The first-game jitters were clearly present for East Noble shortly thereafter, however, as New Haven scored eight unanswered points to go from a 9-8 lead to a 17-8 lead. The Knights ended the run with a three-point burst before the Bulldogs again went on a run, this time five straight to lead 22-11.
New Haven eventually won the set, but not before East Noble saw a furious rally, a 10-2 run that culminated in a kill by junior Owen Tackett (7 kills, 2 blocks) before the Bulldogs slammed the door.
“We keep in mind they’ve never played volleyball before outside of PE (physical education classes in school),” Richison said. “So they’re coming into this setting where there’s a lot of people watching and again with a team that’s played a lot. I could tell that the nerves were there or even just the flow of the game and how it was going, that they were still trying to get used to it. That’s why in the second set, I feel like they knew what they were doing. They felt comfortable.”
The Knights were comfortable in the second, scoring the first four points in the set and building a 10-2 lead. They were never really challenged for much of the set until a 5-0 New Haven scoring run that included back-to-back aces from junior Jose Ruiz (3 kills, 4 aces) that cut East Noble’s lead to 20-15, the closest the Bulldogs would get the rest of the set.
Both teams went back and forth in the third, with back-to-back kills from junior Andrew Malone (4 kills) and Tackett that tied the set at four. It would stay close up to a 15-15 tie until the Knights pulled away late to lead two sets to one.
The Bulldogs responded in the fourth to tie the match to force the Knights to go the distance if they wanted to pull out their first-ever victory.
The fifth set started well for the Knights, with Delashmit picking up a solo block and senior Brycen Ortiz (4 kills, 2 blocks, 13 assists, 3 aces) getting an ace to lead 2-0. But New Haven scored the next two by taking advantage of a Knights hitting error followed by a kill by junior Chris Stewart (11 kills, 3 digs, 1 ace).
Errors hurt the Knights all night long, with 13 total committed by the team, including multiple foot violations.
“It was just one of those nights where we made silly mistakes and I think that’s what got us,” Richison said.
Three of the final four points of the game, all to New Haven, were due to hitting errors, an issue Richison said her team needs to work on with placing their shots.
Another key contributor for the Knights in Wednesday’s loss was freshman Justice Reese with eight assists.
The Knights play their first road game Monday at 6 p.m. against Columbia City. In the time between, other things Richison said her team will work more on will be communicating, confidence level, serving and foot violations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.