LIGONIER — The Jennifer Reyes era as the West Noble girls soccer head coach started off with a bang.
The Chargers rallied with three goals in the final 4:30 of the match to defeat Wawasee 4-3 on Wednesday.
“It was exciting,” Reyes said.
The Warriors took a 3-1 lead after a goal off of a corner kick with 11 minutes left.
The Chargers were all out of sorts and had trouble building their offense and creating opportunities for quality shots for most of the match.
Then, something clicked in the final five minutes.
Sherlyn Torres received the ball in the middle of the field with a wide open lane to the goal. She closed in on the goal and put it past the Wawasee keeper, cutting the lead to one and giving her team hope with 4:24 left.
“I think it’s all about getting comfortable in the position that they’ve been put in and also comfortable playing with the girls they’re playing with. Some girls like the ball forward. Some girls like the ball to their feet. I think little by little we’re starting to get the hang of how we play and want to play,” Reyes said.
With less than two minutes to go, the Chargers starting executing some crisp passes, and Milagros Murillo set up Torres for another shot inside the box. Torres buried it in the back of the net to tie the match at 3-3.
The Warriors were on the their heels as West Noble was finally showing the aggression that Wawasee showed for the majority of the game.
Wawasee was attempting to dig the ball out of their third of the field when Jaqui Najera stole the ball away from a Warrior defender and snuck it past the goalie to take the lead with 40 seconds left.
“I think the girls played really well together. At first they weren’t connecting to feet, but then at the end as we saw, they started to connect to feet. They got a little more confidence,” Reyes said.
Torres finished with a hat trick on Wednesday. Her first goal came off a penalty kick in the first half after she was taken down inside the box.
After the goal, Wawasee turned up the pressure and answered quickly with a goal to tie the match. It kept that intensity up for the rest of the first half and for most of the second.
“I think they put their heads down for a couple of seconds, but I was there to remind them that it’s OK and we make mistakes. We’re just going to have to keep playing and learn from those mistakes,” Reyes said.
West Noble hosts Angola on Tuesday.
