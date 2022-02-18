KENDALLVILLE — East Noble built a lead in the first half and fought off multiple attacks from Wawasee down the stretch to win 56-43 Friday night.
After giving up 79 points at New Haven last week, the Knights (9-12) were much improved on the defensive end against the Warriors.
“That was one of our best defensive efforts in a long time,” East Noble coach Brandon Durnell said. “I’m proud of the guys. They played with intensity and a ton of energy.”
East Noble had four scorers reach double figures. Spencer Denton and Owen Ritchie each had 11 points, and Max Bender and Chris Hood each finished with 10.
“Spencer and Chris both struggled tonight, and other guys really stepped up. I thought our role guys were really, really good tonight. We need them to end the season if we’re going to go far in the postseason,” Durnell said.
Wawasee (6-14) was led by Keaton Dukes, who ended up with 25 points. Maddux Everingham had eight.
The Knights led by as many as nine points in the first half after back-to-back triples from Ritchie and Keegan Foster.
After the Warriors cut the lead to three, Ritchie put in a floater, Avery Kline scored and Bender got a reverse lay-up to go to push the lead back up to nine.
East Noble led 21-14 after two quarters.
“I thought our communication was pretty good. I thought we were really active. We forced them into really tough shots. Honestly, I thought we rebound well as well,” Durnell said of his defense.
The third quarter saw the most scoring, and it’s when Hood and Dukes went back and forth.
Hood scored six in a row to put East Noble up 10, then Dukes hit a three with under a minute left in the quarter to cut it to eight.
Bender scored back-to-back buckets and Hunter Kline chipped in a bucket to make it a 15-point game early in the fourth quarter.
The lead was briefly cut to single digits after back-to-back threes from Everingham, but Denton and Bender both got drives to the bucket to fall.
Dukes hit a pair of triples to make it interesting down the stretch, but the Knights converted from the free-throw line to secure the win.
Dukes scored his 1,000th career point in the contest. His parents Kyle and Mindy Dukes are both East Noble graduates.
East Noble travels to Angola on Tuesday to wrap up its regular season schedule.
