LAGRANGE — Lakeland Junior/Senior High School will induct its Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2020 during halftime of the Lakers’ varsity football game with Central Noble Friday night.
The game will start at 7 p.m.
The Hall of Fame Class for 2020 will include multi-sport athletes Tom Swihart and Ray Boyle, golfer Adam Winans and softball standout Ashlynn (Grubb) Madar. Their induction ceremony could not be held last school year because of COVID-19.
Tom Swihart
Swihart lettered in cross country, track & field and basketball before graduating from Lakeland in 1965. He was also a member of the National Honor Society.
Swihart finished fourth in LaGrange County in cross country and was an all-county harrier.
Swihart continued run track and cross country at Adrian, Michigan, College, where he earned all-conference honors five times (three in cross country and two in track). He set program records for the Bulldogs in the mile and the 2-mile run.
Swihart went on to coach cross country and track & field at Snider High School in Fort Wayne for 12 years and took six Panther cross country teams to the Indiana High School Athletic Association State Finals.
Swihart spent 15 years in school administration as an athletic director, assistant principal and principal.
Swihart lives in Churubusco and is married to wife Bonnie, who was a Lakeland cheerleader. They have two daughters and six grandchildren.
Ray Boyle
This 1967 Lakeland graduate is the first state champion, winning the 180-pound title in wrestling in 1967 when he pinned Hammond Gavit junior Dennis Bond in 1 minute, 40 seconds with his patented headlock maneuver.
Boyle helped coach Terry Riser’s Lakers place eighth in the state wrestling meet.
Boyle also competed in football, cross country and track & field at Lakeland.
He went to college at Indiana University Purdue University Fort Wayne (now called Purdue Fort Wayne) and Purdue University. He won all 10 of his matches wrestling for the Boilermakers.
Boyle was honorably discharged the military and owns a fencing company. He lives in Pardeeville, Wisconsin, and has two sons, a stepdaughter and six grandchildren. Pardeeville is about 30 miles east of the Wisconsin Dells.
Adam Winans
This 2005 Lakeland graduate is the only Laker to be named to the Indiana High School Golf Association All-State Team.
Winans, who now resides in Bristol, qualified for the State Finals to cap off a special senior season where he shot an incredible 21-over par for the entire 2005 spring campaign. That is where he set the lowest individual season average in school history.
Winans shot the lowest 18-hole round in school history with a 69.
Winans made the KPC Media Group All-Area Team in the same three years he made the All-Northeast Corner Conference Team, in 2003, 2004 and 2005. He was a regional qualifier in his junior and senior seasons.
Winans led the Laker boys to NECC regular season and tournament championships in 2005 and the NECC regular season title in 2004.
Ashlynn (Grubb) Madar
Madar was a First Team All-State selection in her senior season of 2013 and capped off her prep softball career as an Indiana All-Star that summer. She then went on to become one of the most decorated softball players ever at NCAA Division III Olivet College in Michigan.
Madar holds 10 Lakeland individual pitching records, including career strikeouts with 1,059, career wins at 72 and career shutouts at 30. She also holds five hitting and fielding program records, including career hits at 189 and career assists at 319.
Madar was a KPC Media Group All-Area selection and made the All-NECC Team all four years from 2010-13. She helped the Lakers win the NECC Tournament in 2013 and a Class 3A sectional title in 2012.
Madar actually received an NCAA Division I scholarship from Valparaiso, but chose to attend Olivet.
With the Comets, she was a three-time First Team all-conference selection in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association in all three of her years that she played collegiately from 2014-16 and still holds four program records.
Madar is Olivet’s career leader in doubles with 33, and the Comets’ career leader in complete games with 53. She shares the career lead in runs batted in with two other women at 76. She holds the single-season record for pitching wins in a season with 17, which was set in 2014.
Madar is second at Olivet in career hits (131), career pitching wins (39), career pitching strikeouts (373), and third with the Comets in career batting average (.396), career total bases (180) and career innings pitcher (403 and two-thirds innings).
Madar now works for the State of Michigan as a departmental technician and married her college sweetheart Justin Madar last month.
A dinner will be held at 5:30 p.m. Friday for the 2020 Lakeland Athletic Hall of Fame inductees and their families.
A meet and greet for the public with the inductees will be held underneath the pavilion on the west side of Laker Field when the football game begins the third quarter.
