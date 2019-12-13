LAGRANGE — The Lakers seemed to have things wrapped up with less than three minutes to go up 10 points against Fairfield on Friday night. What was left was just the final bow to be put on top of their fourth straight win.
But the Falcons (5-6, 2-2 NECC) had other ideas, scoring seven straight and having chances to cut into the lead even more in the final seconds. But Lakeland (5-6, 2-2) held on for the Northeast Corner Conference victory despite going 2-for-6 from the free-throw line in the last 60 seconds.
“Twelve really good minutes. Luckily, we were able to survive with 12 really good minutes,” Lakeland head coach Dan Huizenga said.
Most of those 12 minutes came in the third quarter for the Lakers after they trailed 19-17 at halftime.
Out of the break, Lakeland went on a 10-2 run that included back-to-back three-pointers from Beth Stroop, then two straight drives to the basket by Bailey Hartsough.
“We finally got to the point where the tempo picked up in the second half, and when we can get out in transition, we’re pretty good,” Huizenga.
The Falcons opened the third quarter with three straight turnovers and the Lakers took advantage. Lakeland switched to a 1-3-1 zone and played it more most of the second half.
“It works really well when they’re not making shots. We struggled a little bit on the weak side rebounding late, but the biggest thing that does for us is when we can play Faith (Riehl) and Bailey together,” Huizenga said. He added that being in the zone takes a little pressure off Hartsough and allows her to be more effective in other areas.
Both teams got contributions from players who have missed time recently. The Falcons welcomed freshman Brea Garber back, and the Lakers’ Keirstin Roose saw her action after missing quite a few games. Both came off the bench on Friday.
“We’ve missed her,” Huizenga said on Roose.
Roose finished with six points and four rebounds in limited minutes, and Garber added two points and five boards. Roose was a key piece in the zone that the Lakers ran in the second half.
“In 20 years, she’s the best player I’ve seen play the baseline in the 1-3-1. She’s so good down there,” Huizenga said. “Obviously, she was rusty tonight. She gives kids confidence with another ball handler. She was able to step up and make some big shots.”
Roose hit a pull-up jumper with a minute to go in the third quarter to put the Lakers up 37-28, which was their largest lead of the game to that point.
Hartsough hit a three to open the fourth, then Nicolette Brashear, who also returned from injury recently, knocked down another three-pointer to give Lakeland an 11-point lead.
The Falcons stayed in the game in large part due to the play of Chloe Dell, who scored eight in a row and had an offensive rebound putback that cut the lead to seven with 3:35 left. She finished with 14 points.
Madison Keil made her first three of the game to give the Lakers a 50-40 lead with less than three minutes to go. Lakeland had two chances in the last minute to extend the lead but missed on the front end of bonus free throws twice, which was followed by a made basket by the Falcons’ Brooke Sanchez to cut the lead to three points with 16.8 left.
Stroop and Roose each added a free throw down the stretch to seal the win.
Lakeland was 5-of-10 from the free-throw line and Fairfield was 10-for-19. From the field, the Lakers were 19-for-47 (40 percent) and the Falcons were 18-of-55 (33 percent). The big difference was that nine of Lakeland’s 19 made field goals were from beyond the arc while Fairfield only hit one three-pointer all night.
The Falcons had 13 offensive rebounds and 36 in total while Lakeland grabbed 30 rebounds overall.
Huizenga said everyone that played in Friday’s win contributed and going forward that’s going to have to continue. Next, the Lakers host Bethany Christian tonight.
