In no small way, the path to the Central Noble’s boys basketball team’s last two sectional titles didn’t run through Albion it all.
Instead, it took a hard paved route along the old pool road in Garrett, tracing its way to LaOtto and into Avilla.
That’s the route the Garrett cross country team would occasionally run under coach Bob Novy. The route taken by Central Noble coach John Bodey when just a freshman at Garrett.
He would be pushed on those long runs of up to 15 miles. And it was there he would learn to push himself.
Today, more than 30 years later, he can call up individual examples of racing to the finish on those practice runs with Tom Ferguson and Tim Bowman. Of running in the conference meet pushed by teammate Tom Custer.
Giving up? Not a chance.
“It’s a pride thing to me,” Bodey said Monday morning. “You dig deep.”
Through his long runs, in track and cross country, and in his high school basketball career (he scored more than 1,000 points at Garrett), Bodey learned to push his limits of endurance and effort.
“It was the coaches I had,” Bodey said. “They demanded that I worked hard.”
Novy. Basketball coach Denny Feagler. Track coach Dick Boyd.
They helped forge something in Bodey, a resource he could tap into, a resource that made the impossible, well, possible.
Call it grit. Call it determination.
Call it success.
It’s the road map he brought to Central Noble when he became the Cougars’ head coach for the 2016-2017 season.
At the time, the program was in shambles. Players weren’t committed.
Bodey didn’t just want commitment. He didn’t just want maximum effort.
He demanded it.
“My first workout, there were a couple of kids who were causing trouble,” Bodey said. “I ran them off. We set the culture of hard work. The very first group, we started it off that way.”
Bodey’s first senior class included Chase Hunter. Hunter had missed several fall workouts, and Bodey told him if he missed one more, he wouldn’t be seeing the court much that year.
Hunter didn’t miss another workout. He became a starter.
And at the end of the season, leading Westview in a sectional semifinal by two points with 11 seconds to play, Hunter made two free throws to seal Central Noble’s berth in the finals. Hunter and the Cougars went on to win their first sectional title in 14 years.
The Cougars have been clutch ever since.
All Central Noble (25-2) did Saturday was defeat the Class 2A No. 2 Eastside Blazers, 50-34, to win the Westview Sectional title.
Sure, the Cougars have all-star Connor Essegian, who has set pretty much every scoring record not only at Central Noble, but throughout the conference and county. Yes, Central Noble has Logan Gard, who has made 64% of his two-point field goals this year. Conner Lemmon, Ryan Schroeder and Jackson Andrews all contributed double figure scoring in the sectional.
But defense has been vital, particularly against Eastside when foul trouble caused Essegian extended pine time.
The Wisconsin-bound Essegian was taken out with 3:31 to play in the half and his team ahead 18-8. The rest of the Cougars notched up their defense and led 25-16 at the half.
Central Noble held Eastside to 29.7% shooting Saturday. In a semifinal win over Prairie Heights on Friday, the Cougars held another team with a winning record to 34.2% shooting from the floor.
Everybody likes to play hard on offense. Scoring points is fun.
Defense? Defense is about effort. About desire. About winning championships.
The Cougars have the personality of their coach — tough, tenacious and clutch.
Bodey has been able to work his X’s and O’s on getting Essegian the ball for shots deep and for getting Gard the ball inside because he doesn’t have to waste valuable time exhorting his team to play hard.
“You don’t want to have to coach effort,” Bodey said.
He doesn’t have to.
For Essegian, Gard and Schroeder, the journey to a sectional title may not have literally involved running from Garrett to LaOtto to Avilla.
But Bodey used his experiences along that route as he has pushed them on their own rough path.
And the path leads to North Judson on Saturday and a regional semifinal date with Hammond Noll.
