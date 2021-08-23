EMMA — The Westview girls learned a little bit more about themselves in Monday’s 3-0 loss to Goshen.
The Warriors (1-1) knew they would be challenged by the RedHawks (3-1) after fellow Northeast Corner Conference squad Angola lost to Goshen 10-1 over the weekend. Westview used Monday’s match as a barometer to see where it needs to improve.
“I think we competed well. I think we’re a young team. We were looking forward to his match because Goshen is a good team. They’re coached well, they are organized and a quality opponent. We wanted to see where we are at,” Westview coach Jesse Ward said.
The Warriors struggled with the speed of the RedHawks, which were able to move in transition with ease in certain stretches of the match.
Westview got its first good scoring chance with just under 14 minutes left in the first half. Kelsie Ward stole a Goshen pass near the top of the box and took a long shot, but it sailed just over the crossbar.
“We played with them in stretches. We had a lot of good opportunities,” Ward said.
The RedHawks kept pressing and were inching their way towards their first goal. Kennedy Yordy had a shot that was stopped by Westview keeper Madison Hooley, but the shot kept rolling after the initial save. Another Goshen player raced in to finish the job when Hooley dove on top of the ball to keep it out of the goal.
However, just a few minutes later, the RedHawks got on the board. Isabel Flores Cruz dribbled into the box and found a wide-open Natalie May, who pushed her shot past Hooley for the goal.
Westview had a great chance to tie early in the second half with a shot off the right foot of Karly Miller, but the sophomore’s shot was just off frame.
“We just weren’t patient enough. As soon as we did what we wanted and got opportunities, then we’d feel like we had to shoot right away. We could have taken a couple more touches here and there,” Ward said.
The RedHawks countered and got a goal in similar fashion as their first. Alessandra Lozano maneuvered through the Warrior defense before dumping off a pass to Miriam Iturriaga, who buried the ball in the back of the net.
Goshen added its final goal with 15 minutes left and put the chance at a Westview comeback too far out of reach.
The Warriors begin conference play on Thursday when they welcome Garrett to town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.