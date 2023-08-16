West Noble's Victor Rodriguez

West Noble’s Victor Rodriguez controls a ball in the midfield against Carroll Tuesday night at Carroll.

 David Vantress

HUNTERTOWN — Last year when Carroll and West Noble’s boys soccer teams met on the pitch, the result was a 5-0 shutout win for Carroll.

When the teams faced off Tuesday night at Carroll, West Noble was much more competitive with its Charger counterparts from the Fort Wayne area. West Noble held Carroll scoreless for the first 78 minutes before giving up a late goal and losing 1-0 in the Ligonier Chargers’ 2023 season opener.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.