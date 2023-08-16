HUNTERTOWN — Last year when Carroll and West Noble’s boys soccer teams met on the pitch, the result was a 5-0 shutout win for Carroll.
When the teams faced off Tuesday night at Carroll, West Noble was much more competitive with its Charger counterparts from the Fort Wayne area. West Noble held Carroll scoreless for the first 78 minutes before giving up a late goal and losing 1-0 in the Ligonier Chargers’ 2023 season opener.
Carroll controlled possession for most of the contest and had the best scoring chances, but was unable to finish until Derek Lanning found the back of the net off an assist from Nate Kruger in the 78th minute.
Carroll had several other potential goals waved off on offsides calls.
New West Noble coach Elmer Roque saw much to be positive about from his team.
“Overall, I’m very happy,” Roque said. “We’ve come a long way from where we were in the summer. Being able to keep up with a 3A school like Carroll shows where we are. I liked our discipline. We’re heading in the right direction.”
Roque added that he’d like to see his team be a little more aggressive on the attack. “We’re a little timid in front of the goal … but that will come with confidence.”
Carroll, meanwhile, improved to 1-1. The Chargers dropped a 1-0 decision to Warsaw last Saturday to open the season.
Carroll coach Zack England said he liked his team’s pressure. “We kept the ball in their end a lot, and it was nice to see us get that first goal,” England said. “We think very highly of this group, and once we figure out the puzzle, I think we can be a dangerous team.”
Carroll was a 6-2 winner in the junior varsity match.
West Noble returns to action on Saturday at Mishawaka Marian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.