West Noble High School senior Grant Flora, front row center, signed a letter of intent on Monday afternoon to run cross country and track and field at Indiana Wesleyan University. Sitting with Grant are his mother Jennifer Flora, left, and his father and Charger boys cross country coach Mike Flora. Standing behind the Floras are, from left, IWU head cross country coach and assistant track and field coach John Foss, IWU assistant cross country and track and field coach Lee Smith and West Noble athletic director Tom Schermerhorn.