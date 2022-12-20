LIGONIER — West Noble senior Grant Flora will run for a college his father Mike knows all too well, signing with NAIA power Indiana Wesleyan University.
Mike Flora, the Chargers’ boys cross country coach, ran cross country and track for longtime coaches John Foss and Lee Smith and the Wildcats in the mid-1990s.
“Knowing Coach Foss and Coach Smith and just to know that my dad ran there, had some great memories there, helped developed him into who he is today and to go and get the same sorts of experiences with great teammates and great coaches is just awesome,” Grant Flora said.
“I know that they have a great training program. They’ve had runners go in and been able improve a lot that are runners similar to my caliber, but have taken some great leaps and become some of the best runners in the country,” Grant added. “I know their atmosphere is phenomenal. I know that Coach Foss and Coach Smith are going to help lead me well in order to be a good runner, but also be a good person.”
Foss has been IWU’s head cross country coach for 34 seasons and was the school’s head track and field coach for 29 seasons until stepping down in the spring of 2016. He still helps current head track and field coach Caleb Snyder with the distance runners.
Smith is a 1980 IWU graduate and has been as assistant coach with the Wildcats for track and cross country since 1987.
“We’re getting a star,” Foss said of Grant Flora. “West Noble has had a great program over the years and continues to do well preparing kids for university life. It’s good to get a second generation student-athlete.”
Flora was a few places and a few seconds away from state finals berths in cross country the last couple years. and won the 3,200-meter run in the East Noble Sectional and the Northeast Corner Conference Meet last spring. He has been upstaged by one of the best distance runners this area has ever seen in Angola’s Izaiah Steury, who is now at Notre Dame and was not eligible to run high school track last spring because he was too old by Indiana High School Athletic Association rules. A runner of similar high talent and upside emerged this fall in Westview freshman Noah Bontrager, who reached the All-State podium with a 12th-place finish in his first IHSAA State Finals cross country meet on Oct. 29 in Terre Haute.
Those challenges have not frustrated Flora.
“You always set high goals and look to win,” Flora said. “I was second to him (Steury) in a lot of races, but it has developed more of a love for the sport.”
Foss said, “Being a few seconds away will leave him hungry.”
That hunger should benefit Indiana Wesleyan, who had a 4-by-800-meter relay team repeat as NAIA outdoor national champions last spring. The Wildcats’ men’s cross country team was fourth out of 34 teams in the NAIA National Championship meet on Nov. 18 in Tallahassee, Florida.
Flora will study multimedia communications at Indiana Wesleyan. He plans to lead in the sports broadcasting realm. He’s been the play-by-play broadcaster for West Noble football and basketball games on the Charger Sports Network on YouTube since his sophomore year. He is also taking a digital audio visual class at Wawasee High School in Syracuse.
“I always watch other sports and can see myself doing this,” Flora said of a potential broadcasting career in the future. “I told (West Noble athletic director Tom Schermerhorn) I was interested in doing the virtual broadcasts because of COVID. I accepted the offer and have loved doing it.”
