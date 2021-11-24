EMMA — The Westview boys basketball team graduated several seniors off last year’s squad but bring back three important pieces, including their old coach Rob Yoder.
“We lost of a lot of experienced guys with a lot of varsity minutes, but we have two of our best players back and young guys that are hungry to make plays,” Yoder said.
Yoder returns after one year away from the program. He returned over the summer after Ed Bentley stepped away from program and is now the new coach at Eastside.
In 17 seasons as the leader of the Warriors, Yoder was 303-125 with nine sectional titles, four regionals and one semi-state championship.
Yoder stopped coaching after the 2019-20 season to watch his son Charlie Yoder, who is playing for the University of Incarnate Word in San Antonio, Texas.
Westview’s two returning starters, Mason Yoder and Brady Yoder.
“They aren’t going to be surrounded by a bunch of kids older than them. They’re going to have to lead our team,” Rob Yoder said.
Coach Yoder says they are ready to be the leaders.
“This is their time, right? If they don’t do it now, then they never will. They better be ready or find something else to do. I think that they are going to do a good job for us,” Rob Yoder said.
Mason Yoder took a big leap last season and was the team’s leading scorer. Yoder led the Warriors at 14 points per game. He also grabbed 4.2 rebounds per game and had one steal per contest.
Rob Yoder said Mason has improved as a shooter during the offseason.
“Mason is more athletic than he was last year, which is hard to believe,” Rob Yoder said.
Brady has been able to shoot the ball for Westview for the last two seasons, but has worked on being better all-around player.
He is a smart defender and drew 15 charges this season while averaging 12.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.5 assist and 1.7 steals per game.
“He was always a good shooter, always has been, but I just think the other things he does, hopefully we’re going to see him do those things at a higher level and more consistently, because he needs to do that as he matures. More importantly, our team needs him to do that,” Rob Yoder said.
Brandon “Bucky” Lehman and Hunter Porter are seniors who are both stepping into bigger roles.
Junior Braden Eash is expected to be another impact player for the Warriors.
“This will be his first time to get a lot of opportunity,” Rob Yoder said
Sophomore Wiley Minix will make Westview more dangerous from outside.
“Not only can he make it, but he can shoot it quick,” Yoder said.
Another sophomore Wade Springer brings versatility to the Warrior lineup.
“He plays as well as anyone. The things he does, he’s really mature with what he does as an all-around player,” Yoder said.
Luke Helmuth and Brady Lehman are another couple of sophomores who will contribute this season.
Yoder has a young and largely inexperienced group of players, but he enjoys coaching them.
“I think play hard, they try hard and they are good teammates,” Yoder said. Whenever you have the chance to have kids like that and coach them, that’s a fun group.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.