ALBION — The Central Noble girls basketball team returns its top four scorers from a year ago, but the depth after those top four will be young and inexperienced.
Josh Treesh enters his 10th season as the Central Noble girls coach. The Cougars were 14-9 last season and were beaten by Lakeland 56-38 in the Class 3A sectional semifinal. Central Noble will remain in Class 3A for another season because of the IHSAA success factor rule.
Jocelyn Winebrenner and Sam Brumbaugh were two of the Cougars top role players last season and both graduated.
Senior Bridgette Gray had to take on a new role last season after the graduation of Meleah Leatherman and Sydney Freeman. She was the top scorer during the 2019-20 season and averaged 13.5 points per game.
Lydia Andrews also returns for her senior season after averaging 8.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game.
Central Noble had two freshman make an impact right away last season, Madi Vice and Meghan Kiebel. Vice averaged 6.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and two steals per game, and Kiebel scored 5.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals per contest. Both are expected to make a larger impact after solid freshmen campaigns.
Senior Casey Hunter appeared in all 23 games last season for the Cougars. Her role will be larger this season after the graduation of Winebrenner and Brumbaugh.
With five players that took up most of the minutes last season returning, Treesh will be looking towards a few inexperienced players to come off the bench.
Junior Ashleigh Gray appeared in nine games last season, and other players on the roster that could fight for playing time are junior Angie Price, sophomore Abby Hile, and freshman Courtney Gray, Riley Allen, Ella Zolman, Bella Worman, Ali Kimmel, Chrissy Slone and Kyleigh Egolf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.