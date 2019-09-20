Boys Tennis
East Noble defeats Norwell
OSSIAN — The Knights defeated Norwell 4-1 on Thursday in Northeast 8 Conference play.
They’ve have won 13 matches in a row since losing their first two matches of the season.
East Noble won both doubles match quickly in two sets, Vittorio Bona also won it two sets and at No. 1 singles Nolan Ogle won his match in a long three-set match.
East Noble lost the JV dual 5-3.
East Noble 4, Norwell 1
Singles: 1. Ogle (EN) def. Gerber 7-5, 1-6, 7-5. 2. Bona (EN) def. Johnloz 6-4, 6-1. 3. Bussel (N) def. Hesher 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles: 1. Denton-Bender (EN) def. Johnson-House 6-1, 6-2. 2. Glass-Jollief (EN) def. White-Bussel 6-0, 6-1.
Westview blanks Fairfield in NECC dual
BENTON — The Warriors kept their season rolling with a 5-0 win over the Falcons on Thursday.
Westview won all of its matches in two sets, except for at No. 2 singles, where Justin Schwartz had to rally after dropping the first set.
The Warrior reserves beat Fairfield 8-1.
Westview 5, Fairfield 0
Singles: 1. Davis (W) def. Hochstedler 6-2, 6-1. 2. Schwartz (W) def. Behles 3-6, 6-2, 6-2. 3. I. Hostetler (W) def. Plett 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Brandenberger-E. Hostetler (W) def. Inninger-Martin 6-2, 6-2. 2. Clark-B. Hostetler (W) def. Yoder-Kauffman 6-3, 6-1.
Boys Soccer Cougars tie Eastside in NECC consolation
BUTLER — Central Noble drew a 1-1 tie with Eastside in a Northeast Corner Conference Tournament consolation game on Thursday.
Ryan Schroeder scored the lone goal for the Cougars, and Aidan Dreibelbis had 11 saves in goal.
Girls Golf EN saves best for last to end regular season
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble shot a season-low in a 176-232 win over North Side in its last match of the regular season on Thursday.
Carly Turner was the individual medalist with 39, followed by Jasmine Freeman’s 42, a 44 from Kayla Desper, 51 by Shay Swager and Delaney Dentler scored a 64.
Volleyball
Central Noble beat West Noble in NECC action
ALBION — The Cougars swept the Chargers in three sets 25-15, 25-11, 25-10 in Northeast Corner Conference play Thursday.
The junior varsity Cougars also beat West Noble 25-15, 25-10, and the Central Noble C team beat the Chargers 25-12, 16-25, 15-11.
Knights sweep Barons
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble defeated rival DeKalb 25-19, 25-19, 25-21 in straight sets in Northeast 8 Conference play Thursday.
The Knights fell to the Baron in both the JV and freshmen matches.
East Noble travels to Bellmont on Tuesday.
Fairfield 3, Lakeland 0
In Benton, the Falcons beat the Lakers 25-15, 25-16, 25-17.
Madeline Gawthrop led Fairfield with 11 kills.
