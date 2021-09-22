KENDALLVILLE — East Noble pitcher Brayden Risedorph has had a productive offseason.
And in his words, “The best summer he’s ever had.”
“Just from having fun to the way I’ve played, it’s been one of the better summers,” Risedorph said.
Risedorph’s summer will end with pair of events that could increase his stock as a potential draft pick in the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft. On Saturday, Risedorph will compete in the Baseball Factory All-America Game at Kauffman Stadium, home of the Kansas City Royals. A couple of weeks later, he will end his time with the Cincinnati Reds’ scout team in the Perfect Game WWBA World Championships in Jupiter, Florida.
“It’s an honor, because it’s some of the best guys in the nation that you’re going against. It’s pretty cool I’m not going to lie,” Risedorph said.
Risedorph earned a spot on the Reds’ scout team after a live bullpen session at an East Coast Pro event.
“Playing on that team has been crazy. Guys on that team are some of the best I’ve ever seen. Like, there will be a ball that’s hit, and you’re like, ‘Well, that’s a base hit.’ And somehow some of these guys will make the craziest plays,” Risedorph said.
While with the scout team, he’s learned quite a bit.
“I’ve really learned what a scout looks at as a pitcher. I’ve learned that there’s a lot more into than I thought. I thought if you throw pretty hard, you’re good. There’s so much more into. Stuff that you wouldn’t even think of. I’ve learned that you actually have to have a repeatable delivery, look smooth with the way you’re throwing, and you have to put every pitch where you need it to be almost every time,” Risedorph said.
Over the course of the summer, more thought was put into the possibility of getting drafted next year. Currently, he’s still committed to Parkland College, a junior college in Champaign, Illinois, after high school. However, if he does hear his name called, it could be an offer he couldn’t turn down.
“That would be awesome. No doubt,” Risedorph said.
He said he would consider where he gets draft, how much money he would make and weigh it against going to college and seeing how much his draft stock could rise after a season or two with Parkland.
Risedorph has worked with his draft advisor and pitching coach Ben Simon to help on and off the field. For on the field, Simon has Risedorph doing more mobility exercises to help him become more flexible on the mound and increase his ability to pitch more effortlessly and last longer in games.
“I’m a pretty strong kid, but I’ve always just lifted and never really did too much stretching, so I wasn’t able to do much with it. I was stiff when I was pitching and it didn’t look as smooth,” Risedorph said.
After the 2021 high school season ended and he earned KPC Media Group All-Area honors and All-Northeast 8 Conference first-team recognition, Risedorph was able to take a break and recover. Then, he started the summer by playing with the 5 Star National Midwest 2022 travel team, which allowed him to face some of best competition in the country and improve in a lot of different areas.
“Honestly, I’ve been doing a lot of things that I didn’t expect to do a year ago. I’ve always been pretty good I’d say, but this summer is where I feel like I took the biggest jump when it comes to the way I’ve played,” Risedorph said.
“This year is the least amount of people I’ve walked ever. When I first started playing as a freshman in high school, I always could throw hard, but couldn’t really throw too many strikes sometimes. Now, I feel like I’ve definitely improved on that,” Risedorph said.
As the Knights’ ace during the 2021 season, he went 3-3 with a 2.00 ERA, and 60 strikeouts in 35 innings. He also hit .324 with five home runs and 26 RBIs.
The 2022 MLB Draft is a long ways away, and a lot can happen from now until then, and Risedorph is taking advantage of every opportunity that allows him to increase the chances of him being selected, including this weekend while competing in a Major League ballpark.
“I expect myself to compete no matter what happens,” Risedorph said. “Even if I don’t have my best stuff, I’m going to try as hard as I can to compete and do my best.”
