KENDALLVILLE — East Noble High School will induct four former athletes, including a brother and sister duo and two football and track stars into its Hall of Fame on Friday night.
The Hall of Fame ceremony will take place after the conclusion of the junior varsity game between East Noble and Wawsee.
Michael Sharp
Sharp, a 2014 graduate, played for coach Dick Bentz in golf, and was in the basketball program under Vince Beasley, Josh Treesh, and Chad Cripe.
As a Knight golfer, Sharp set a standard of excellence throughout his career at East Noble. Also excelling in the classroom, he was named Academic All-State for all four years of his high school career.
He was a three time all-conference selection in 2012, 2013 and 2014, and was the Northeast Hoosier Conference individual champion in 2012. He was also named to the golf All-State team in his senior year.
At the state tournament level, Sharp finished fifth individually in 2011 and seventh in 2013.
Upon Michael’s graduation in 2014, he continued his academic and athletic career at Michigan State University.
His achievements continued at the collegiate level, where Michael was twice recognized as a Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-American Scholar.
In 2018, he was named to the second team All-Big Ten Men’s Golf squad. He finished his career as a Spartan with the sixth best scoring average in the program’s history and capped off his honors being a two-time winner of the Big Ten Distinguished Scholar President’s award.
Sharp Graduated from Michigan State in 2018 with a degree in Actuarial Science. He lives in Okemos, Michigan where he is an actuarial associate with Jackson National Life Insurance Company.
Katie Sharp
Katie Sharp, a 2013 grad, was stalwart performer for Bentz’ teams from 2009-2013. She completely re-wrote the record book in girls golf. She was NHC All-Conference for all four years, as well as being an All-State performer four times.
She won the NHC golf meet in 2010, 2011 and 2012. She was also a three-time sectional champion, winning titles in 2009, 2011 and 2012 and regional champion in 2010, 2011, and 2012.
Sharp qualified for the individual state tournament all four years of her career. As a freshman, in 2009, she finished fifth. In 2010 and 2012, Sharp was the individual State-Runner Up.
To add to her accolades, in 2013 Sharp was named the East Noble Outstanding Girl Athlete of the Year.
Along with titles and championships, Katie also holds East Noble season scoring average records for both 18 and 9 holes, at 69.97 and 35.00, respectively. As far as single rounds, she holds the 9-hole record at a 31 and the 18-hole record at 65.
Sharp continued her academic and athletic career at Michigan State University, where she graduated in 2018 with a degree in Media and Information. After redshirting her freshman year, she played golf for the Spartans from 2014-2018. Along with being on the Dean’s List for eight semesters, Sharp was a four-time Academic All American, a two-time Big Ten Sportsmanship Award recipient in 2017 and 2018 and a second Team All-Big Ten Conference performer in 2016.
She helped the Spartans to three Big Ten Golf Championships in 2014, 2017 and 2018, and in the 2016 Clemson Invitational, Sharp not only won the individual championship, but had the fifth lowest 54-hole tournament score in the history of the program at 8-under par.
Sharp currently lives in DeWitt, Michigan and works for the Michigan PGA as a PGA works fellow.
Konrad Mundon
A 2006 graduate of East Noble, Mundon was an incredible performer for Chris DePew’s football teams and Gary Ort’s track squads.
Mundon holds the program’s record for most carries in a career with 703, including 38 in one game against Carroll in 2004.
He is still the leading rusher in East Noble History, accumulating 5,168 rushing yards, 2,505 of those came in 2004, which is also the single-season rushing record for the Knights. In that same year of 2004, Mundon torched conference rival DeKalb for 404 rushing yards, which is also a program record.
In his career he scored a program record 388 points and holds the program records for touchdowns scored in a season (28 in 2004) and for a career, 63.
For his efforts, he was named to the KPC All-Area team in 2003 and 2004, and the NHC All-Conference team in 2004 and 2005. He was also East Noble’s offensive MVP in 2003 and 2004.
In track, he helped the the Knights to four straight sectional championships and back-to-back conference championships for the first time in school history. He was a two-year co-captain in 2005 and 2006. He won seven individual sectional championships and was a part of four sectional championship relay teams.
He currently ranks fourth all time in school history in the 100-meter dash, is in the top 6 in the 200 meters, and is a part of the 4x100 meter relay team that is second in school history. He was an All-NHC track performer for three years.
Mundon currently lives in Fort Wayne where he is transportation coordinator for Performance Food Group.
Nathan Mueller
As a wide receiver for DePew, Mueller was named to the KPC All-Area football team in 2010, the same year he earned honorable mention all-conference honors and was a member of the NHC championship winning Knights.
The 2011 East Noble graduate’s performance as a track and field athlete had an even greater impact on the program and on the school record book. Mueller was a four-time state qualifier in both the 110 meter and 300 meter hurdles. He also qualified for the state meet in the long jump in 2009. Mueller was a first-team all-conference performer all four years of his career and also made KPC All-Area teams all four years.
He holds multiple East Noble High School records, including the 55 indoor hurdles at 7.56 seconds, the 110 hurdles at 14.29 seconds, the 300 hurdles at 37.70 seconds, the long jump at 22 feet, 0.5 inches, and was a part of the school-record 4x400 relay team with a time of 3.29.45 seconds. Along with school records, he still holds the sectional meet record at 14.47 seconds.
He helped the Knights to team sectional championships all four years of his career, and was the individual MVP of both the Goshen Relays and the John Reed Relays during his senior campaign.
At the conference level, he won the NHC individual championships in the 110 and 300 Hurdles in 2008, 2009, and 2011 and was on the conference champion 4x100 relay team in 2011.
He was the individual sectional champion in the 110 hurdles four years, the 300 hurdles for four years, the long jump in 2009, a part of the sectional champion 4x100 relay squad in 2009 and 2011 and the 4x400 sectional champion relay team in 2011.
In regional competition, he was the individual champion in the 110 Hurdles in 2008, 2009, and 2011 and won the 300 hurdles in 2009.
A state qualifier all four of his seasons, he returned from over a month off due to injury to finish 11th in the 110 hurdles and 12th in the 300 hurdles in 2010. In his senior campaign of 2011, he finished fifth in the state meet in the 110 hurdles, and was crowned the state champion in the 300 hurdles.
Mueller continued his academic and athletic careers at Wabash College, where he was a wide receiver and kick returner for the Little Giants football team and continued his track career.
Collegiately, he won an individual conference championship in the 60-meter hurdles and finished 12th place in the NCAA Division III National Championships in 2013 and finished 12th place in the 60 hurdles in the 2014 NCAA Division III Indoor Championships.
During his time at East Noble, he was also active in Students Against Destructive Decisions as the organizations president for four years, Key Club and was a Knight Mentor.
Mueller is currently a police officer in the Fort Wayne Police Department. He lives in Fort Wayne with is wife Anissa and their son Bennet John.
