College Basketball Trine men lost at Albion
ALBION, Mich. — Trine University’s men’s basketball team lost to Albion 66-62 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association game Wednesday night at Kresge Gym.
The Britons (20-4, 11-2 MIAA) clinched the MIAA regular season championship for the first time since 2005 and will host the semifinals and championship game of the MIAA Tournament next Friday and Feb. 28.
Trine led for most of the second half and was up 55-48 after a Jake Daniels layup with about 5 minutes, 20 seconds left. Albion followed with a 12-1 run, capped by two made free throws by Jamezell Davis Jr., to take a 60-56 lead with 42 seconds left.
Daniels hit a three-pointer to draw the Thunder close within one. After Albion’s Cortez Garland made two free throws, Daniels made three free throws with 12 seconds to tie the game at 62.
Davis hit a driving short bank shot with five seconds left for what turned out to be the game-winning basket, then hit two free throws with a couple tenths of a second left after rebounding Marcus Winters’ missed three-point attempt.
The Britons made 88% of their free throws (21-24) and outrebounded Trine 48-28. Davis only shot 5-of-16 from the field, but had 18 points, six rebounds and four assists. Caden Ebeling (15 points, 10 rebounds) and Quinton Armstrong (14 points, 12 rebounds) had double-doubles.
Daniels had 16 points for the Thunder (13-11, 7-6). Young forward Mitchell Geller gave Trine a lift off the bench with Maurice Hunter in foul trouble and had 11 points and four rebounds. Langston Johnson and Kendallville’s Brent Cox each had 10 points.
Trine hosts Hope on senior day Saturday at 3 p.m. at the MTI Center. The Thunder will host a first-round game in the six-team MIAA Tournament Tuesday night regardless of what happens on the final day of the regular season Saturday.
Prep Gymnastics
West Noble falls to Warsaw Thursday
LIGONIER — West Noble was outscored by Warsaw 92.4-70.725 Thursday.
Freshman Valerie Diaz was fourth all-around to lead the Chargers, scoring 26.825. She placed fourth on both the balance beam (6.375) and the uneven bars (5.85). She 7.3 on both the vault and the floor exercise.
West Noble freshman Nellie Herrera was fourth on the floor with 7.55. Sophomore Jessica Silva placed fourth on the vault with 7.4.
The Tigers had gymnasts place in the top three in every apparatus and all-around. Sydni Purvis was all-around medalist with 32.225. She tied for first on vault with teammate Daylen Turner at 8.65. Purvis won every other apparatus, scoring 8.7 on the floor, 7.475 on the beam and 7.4 on the bars.
