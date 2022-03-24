ALBION — It’s been a grind for both teams.
No. 3 Central Noble and Providence, the two teams set to face off in Saturday’s Class 2A State Championship game in Indianapolis, have been working towards this moment since late November.
Actually, they’ve been working towards this since off-season workouts and preseason conditioning.
But in all likelihood, the players have been dreaming about this moment since they were youngsters shooting jumpers in their driveways until the sun went down.
Both teams have slugged their way through a regular season that’s spanned over four months, then had to scratch and claw through three championship weekends to get here.
Saturday’s game between the Cougars (28-2) and Pioneers (20-6) should follow suit with another knock-down, drag-out heavyweight fight that’s going to last all 12 rounds.
Both teams are very good on the defensive end, so points are going to come at a premium.
“They’re probably the best defensive team we’ve seen this year,” Central Noble coach John Bodey said on Tuesday. “They don’t have a bunch of size, but I think they’re going to be physical on the ball, physical with Connor (Essegian). They’re going to do their best to keep him in front of them.”
“Everyone has to be a threat on offense. We’ve seen a lot of that this tournament, especially with guys stepping up,” Essegian said.
Providence head coach Ryan Miller knows it’s going to be a challenge to slow down a Cougar offense that averages just under 65 points per game.
“They are one of the best offensive teams and all-around teams that we will face this season,” Miller said Thursday. “They’re very strong in all categories. They are the real deal.”
The Cougars lead the state in average margin of victory at 21.5 points per game. They are the second-highest scoring offense the Pioneers will face this season, behind Brownstown Central, which averaged 66.9 ppg, good enough for 17th overall in the state. Brownstown beat Providence 82-68 on Feb. 19.
Central Noble has been held to an average of 54 ppg in the sectional, regional and semi-state championship games.
“I hope we can get it into the 50s or 60s. They’re going to want to keep it in the 40s,” Bodey said.
The Pioneers primarily stick with a man-to-man defense.
“We just try to do things with intensity and attention to detail, and whatever we’re doing, making sure we’re doing it together as a team,” Miller said.
Providence ranks just above Central Noble in the state for defensive average. The Pioneers allow 43.35 ppg, and the Cougars give up 43.37 ppg.
Offensively, Providence scores 52.5 ppg.
“They’re a pretty mellow team, so we have to control our game and do what we do,” Essegian said. “If we don’t rush things and if we keep the pace and push the ball to get them back on their heels, it really drives who we are. We’re a team that likes to go and start fast.”
Bodey watched how Providence defended Linton-Stockton’s Joey Hart, a sharpshooter like Essegian and an all-state performer, in the regional semifinals.
“I thought they did a good job of every screen he received, they were switching. We going to have to figure out as they switch off Connor from one guy to another with maybe some back cuts as the switch happens,” Bodey said. “Connor is going to have to move really well and be efficient with his cuts.”
Essegian averages 26.8 ppg coming into Saturday’s game. He’s shooting 68 percent from the field and 43 percent from three-point range.
The Pioneers know that in order to win, they’ll have to slow down the Wisconsin recruit. Even just a little bit.
“That’s a tough task. Many people have tried,” Miller said.
On the other end of the floor, the Pioneers have a balanced attack. They have five players averaging 6.8 ppg or more, led by junior Casey Kaelin at 12.4 ppg. He’s also the team’s leading rebounder at 4.4 boards per contest.
“I think they’re best at getting in the lane. (Kaelin) does a good job of getting in the lane and playing off two feet. As he jump stops, he kind of slithers around you a little bit. (Tyler Simmons) does the same thing a little bit, but he’s the left-handed version of that,” Bodey said.
The Pioneers run a motion offense that helps get everyone involved with the goal is to find the open man that has the best look at the basket.
“We several guys that are capable of stepping up at any given time,” Miller said.
Providence senior forward Grant Williams scores 9.4 ppg, and senior Max Beatty, Simmons and sophomore Quentin Hesse each average 6.8 ppg.
For the Central Noble, Logan Gard averages 12.4 ppg and 8.1 rpg. Ryan Schroeder scores 8.3 ppg, 4.6 rpg and 4.3 assists per game. Conner Lemmon scores 8 ppg and 3.3 apg, and Jackson Andrews averages 4.6 ppg, 3.3 rpg and 2.4 apg.
As a team, the Pioneers shoot 43.8 percent while the Cougars make 59 percent of their shots. Providence hits 34.7 percent of its three-pointers, and Central Noble hits at a 38 percent clip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.