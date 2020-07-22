KENDALLVILLE — First off, Brayden Risedorph is confident.
He likes to be in control, and he isn’t afraid to challenge anyone.
The best spot for him to do both of those things at the same time is from the pitcher’s mound.
“I’m not afraid to go work it inside a little bit and back hitters off the plate. I’m going to challenge the batter almost every time,” Risedorph said.
The East Noble junior-to-be is making a name for himself in baseball circles and has a big opportunity to increase that reach in a couple of weeks.
Risedorph accepted the invitation to represent Team Indiana at the Prep Baseball Report Future Games in Emerson, Georgia, next weekend, Aug. 1-3.
Risedorph participated in a showcase in Fort Wayne and based off his numbers he was considered one of the top players in the state.
“It’s a big opportunity. There’s going to be a lot of scouts there and usually the players you’re going to play against are very good,” Risedorph said.
He said he is scheduled to pitch two innings at the showcase.
Risedorph has become a power pitcher, who didn’t get the chance to show off his skill set this past spring. But he has been playing for the Summit City Sluggers, a travel team based out of Fort Wayne, this summer.
“It’s going really well I think. I’m playing up an age group and knew it would be challenging, considering we’re playing some really good teams in the area,” Risedorph said. “I feel like I’ve done really well for myself and am pretty happy with it.”
He played significant innings for the Knights as a freshman and will be a key piece for them moving forward.
“He’s a hard-working kid and has really put the work in. Right now, I think the sky is the limit for him with his work ethic,” East Noble head baseball coach Aaron Desmonds said.
Desmonds said Risedorph has grown physically and maturity-wise over the last few years.
“He’s a good kid that gets along with everyone and doesn’t have an enemy. He’s a good leader and leads by example. He’s one that we can count on to show up in the weight room,” Desmonds said.
“I’ve always been one of the harder throwers. After this year, I’ve definitely jumped up a lot and gotten a lot stronger,” Risedorph said.
“For him, he’s always been a talented kid, comes from a good baseball family and he’s been well-coached all along,” Desmonds said.
The game of baseball does run in the Risedorph family.
His brothers Ryan and A.J., who is the head baseball coach at NorthWood, both played for the Knights, and his dad Randy was an East Noble assistant baseball coach from 1990-95. Randy has also coached Brayden’s travel teams.
“It’s always been a thing in our family,” Brayden Risedorph said.
He’s been a pitcher since he first step foot on a baseball diamond. That’s when he’s in control and that’s what he loves about it.
“I feel as a pitcher the game is always in your hands. There’s nothing you can’t do, no matter who’s up to bat,” Risedorph said.
By the time he’s a senior, Risedorph wants to be mentioned among the best in the state. He definitely helped his cause by accepting the invite to play in the PBR Future Games next weekend.
Risedorph said, “I definitely see myself as being one of the top players in Indiana.”
Risedorph also took part in the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association Futures Games Tuesday at Four Winds Field in South Bend.
