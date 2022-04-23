LAGRANGE — The Knights and Lakers scored quite a few runs in Saturday's doubleheader, but it was East Noble that scored more each time for the sweep.
The Knights scored nine runs in the final two innings to win the first game 12-5, then won a high-scoring affair 16-12 in the second contest.
East Noble rebounded nicely after being shut out by Eastside on Friday night.
"We came in early did a little hitting practice, so for that to pay off and put up the runs they did was great," East Noble coach Jessica Hull said.
East Noble 12, Lakeland 5
In the morning game, the Knights scored a run in each of the first three innings.
Jalyn Thompson scored Bailea Bortner on a sacrifice fly for the first run. Cady Smith was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to bring home Hailey Stacy in the second inning, and Laney Schlichtenmyer doubled in the top of the third to bring home Thompson for the third run.
On the day, Schlichtenmyer had 10 runs batted in.
"We've been working with her on keeping her shoulder back because she's been dropping her hands. Today she kept it up and drove through the ball instead of pulling off it," Hull said.
Lakeland got on the board when Arianna Bustos scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the third. Breanna Lovelace did the same in the fourth inning to cut the lead to one, and Jaden Moore followed suit scoring on passed ball to tie the game at 3-3.
Back-to-back singles from Kaitlyn Keck and Abbie McNamara in the fifth scored two runs to give the Lakers the 5-3 advantage.
East Noble answered with five straight singles to start the top of the sixth and tied the game. Bortner scored on a passed ball to put the Knights in front for good. Schlichtenmyer singled to score two more before the first out was recorded. Hadleigh Eling singled to plate Nevah Crossley for the 9-5 lead.
Thompson drilled a double to left to plate Smith and Kylie Anderson in the seventh, then she scored on an error by the Lakers.
"They're defense was sloppy, and we still have things work on here and there," Lakeland Katie Bowman said.
East Noble 16, Lakeland 12
In the second contest, both teams came out swinging and combined to score 16 runs in the first two innings.
Smith and Schlichtenmyer each had three hits in the game, and Schlichtenmyer had six RBIs in the second game, including two in the first inning to make it 3-0. Anderson had three RBIs in the second victory.
Lakeland answered with five in the bottom of the inning, highlighted by a two-run home run from Keck. An error by the Knights scored the final two runs of the frame.
East Noble scored its five runs of the second inning before the first out. Keck hit a no-doubter in the bottom portion of inning to cut the lead back to one, then Lovelace hit one of her own to tie the game, 8-8.
"We're pleased with their offense. They're hitting the ball. They're getting better at being experienced base runners. We like how they're battling back, but we have to clean it up on defense," Bowman said.
The Knights scored a pair of runs in the third, then Schlichtenmyer hit a sacrifice fly to center to score Smith to increase the lead to three.
The Lakers rallied once more with three consecutive singles before a sac fly from Reahgan Adams plated to Priestley to cut the lead by one. A single from Kylee Waldron scored Bustos, then on error on the same play brought home Meredith Taggert to tie the game.
East Noble retook the lead with RBI singles from Anderson and Schlichtenmyer in the sixth and got two more off the back of Schlictenmyer in the seventh for a four-run lead.
Keck finished with four RBIs, and Priestley had two with three hits.
