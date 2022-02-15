ALBION — Once South Side built a cushion, Central Noble struggled to close the gap the rest of the way.
The Archers took a nine-point lead early in the third quarter and led by as many as 17 points in their 74-59 win over the Cougars Tuesday night.
Central Noble (20-2) struggled to handle South Side’s pressure all night long, which led to turnovers and easy baskets at the rim for the Archers (11-7).
Omarion led South Side with 26 points. Derek Ruch had 19, and Ashton Johnson chipped in 12.
Connor Essegian scored 23 points to lead the Cougars. Logan Gard and Ryan Schroeder each had 10 points.
The Cougars kept pace with the Archers for the first two period. Central Noble was getting everyone involved in the scoring in the first quarter. Five different Cougars scored in the first eight minutes, and they led 20-19.
Sam and Connor Essegian each scored to pushed the Central Noble lead to five early in the second quarter.
Then, a dunk from Gard ignited the Cougars and the crowd with some energy, but the Archers scored their last two buckets off the half off Central Noble turnovers to take the momentum and the lead, 36-34, into the locker room.
South Side opened the third quarter with an 8-2 run and were scoring quickly in transition before the Cougar defense had a chance to settle.
Connor Essegian was able to get a couple of three-pointers to fall in the third quarter, but Central Noble still trailed 53-47 headed into the fourth.
After another three from Essegian trimmed the lead to five, Washington took over, scoring 10 straight points for the Archers, which was a part of a 12-0 run that put them up 67-50 with 3:28 left.
The Cougars were able to cut the lead down to 11 but never got closer the rest of the way.
Central Noble looks to rebound on Friday night when Fremont comes to town. It’s senior night and the Cougar athletic department will induct five members into its Hall of Fame.
