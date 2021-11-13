ALBION — After two months of anticipation since his verbal commitment, Central Noble’s all-time leading scorer in boy’s basketball, Connor Essegian, made his status as a Wisconsin Badger official by putting pen to paper Friday afternoon.
The Badgers lucked out adding the 6-foot-4-inch shooting guard given the caliber of the other teams that were recruiting him.
In total, Essegian received offers from a whopping 29 schools. Of those 29, he narrowed his list to his top seven. Those seven schools were Minnesota, Butler, Loyola-Chicago, Creighton, Wake Forest, Purdue Fort Wayne and the team he ultimately chose, Wisconsin.
“I’ve been dreaming of playing in the Big 10 and for it to finally be a reality, that means a lot growing up and working hard and realizing that dreams do come true,” Essegian said.
Essegian said that he chose the Badgers largely in part to the team’s playing style as well as the family culture that the program emits.
Sitting at 1,705 points before the 2021-22 season starts, Essegian is just 37 points away from becoming Noble County’s all-time leading scorer, boys or girls. The record currently belongs to fellow Central Noble Cougar Sydney Freeman, who graduated in 2019.
Central Noble head coach John Bodey said that although he is certain, barring anything catastrophic, that Essegian will move up in the all-time state scoring ranks, he knows that it is not Essegian’s end goal.
“[Connor] could very well be a top 25 all-time state scorer by the time it’s all said and done,” Bodey said. “I want him to be selfish on offense, but he’s not a selfish teammate. He likes seeing his teammates be successful and he’s happy when they are. He does what we have to do to win.”
Bodey said that as a result of Essegian’s success, and the Cougars’ success as a whole, the community fell in love with Central Noble boys basketball.
Since his freshman year, Essegian has led the team in scoring. His sophomore year saw him break the season record by nearly 100 points, finishing with 647. He then gave an encore performance the following year, finishing with 625 points for second on the leaderboard.
Richard Essegian, Connor’s father, said that the whole family is blessed at how he has succeeded in everything he’s done.
“Seeing all the hard work that he’s put into the gym and now seeing his dreams come true, there’s really no words,” Richard Essegian said. “To see one of your kids be able to do what he wants to do at the next level is awesome.”
Connor’s father also commented on how this journey for his son as helped him grow as a person.
“It’s definitely helped him with communicating with adults and stuff like that,” Richard Essegian said. “He’s handled the recruitment process mostly by himself, so he’s learned how to deal with that and hopefully that’s something he carries on with him for the rest of his adult life.”
Academically, Connor Essegian hasn’t decided whether he wants to study sports videography, sports management or graphic design.
“As of now, I’m already starting to get into videography and that type of thing,” Essegian said. “Hopefully I’ll be able to continue that in college and stick around the game that I love and just be a part of it in a different aspect.”
Despite already signing to his future team for the next four years, Essegian is still paying attention to the task at hand.
“Even now, the job’s not finished here,” Essegian said. “We have a goal in mind to reach this year, and we’re gonna do everything we can to get it. Hopefully, once that happens, I can build onto that and win games and championships at the college level.”
