EMMA — Westview held off a strong, fourth-quarter rally by Central Noble for a 60-54 win on Saturday night.
The Class 2A No. 7 Warriors (4-1, 2-0 NECC) led by 15 points midway through the third quarter, then the Cougars’ Connor Essegian put his team on his back and banged home four three-pointers in the fourth quarter to get within two a few times before Westview got its act together at the free-throw line to seal the victory.
“When you have two good teams that’s what it’s about. Why are we doing this unless we’re battling with really good teams?” Westview head coach Ed Bentley said.
The Warriors were 6-for-13 in the fourth quarter from the free-throw line and 13-of-23 for the game.
Class 2A No. 6 Central Noble (2-1, 1-1) opened the fourth quarter with a three from Essegian to cut the lead to single digits for the first time since the final two minutes of the first half.
Ryan Schroeder hit one from distance, followed by another from Essegian to get within five, 42-37.
Brady Yoder drilled a three to push the lead back to eight with 3:20 left, then Essegian and Conner Lemmon each swished from deep to get the lead back down to four.
After Luke Miller hit one of two bonus free throws, Essegian nailed his fourth three of the quarter to make it a two-point game, 50-48, with 1:32 left.
Drew Litwiller completed a three-point play to extend the margin back to five, then was followed by two free throws from Schroeder.
Sawyer Yoder, who battled foul trouble in the first half with two early fouls, fouled out with 42.3 seconds left. He finished with five points. Yoder fouled Mason Yoder, who made both attempts to make it four-point game.
Jackson Andrews laid one in to cut it back to two. Then, after Mason Yoder missed both attempts the next time down the floor, the Cougars had a chance to tie under 10 seconds left. Logan Gard set a screen for Essegian and had an open roll to the basket. He received the pass and put it up off the glass but the ball rolled off the rim. Westview quickly went the other way and scored to push the lead back to four and effectively seal the win.
Essegian finished with 32 points and was guarded by Yoder the whole night.
“I thought we defended him really well,” Bentley said. “One of those threes, Mason slips. We also gambled there at the end then he hits a freaking 30-footer. Great player. He’s great. He’s really good. Those guys are going to get their points. I hope he’s getting on that bus knowing he had to work for those 32.”
Yoder led the Warriors with 13 points, Litwiller had 12, Miller and Brady Yoder each chipped in 11.
The Warriors have beaten two of the other top contenders in the Northeast Corner Conference (they beat Churubusco 63-48 last Friday) and should feel like the team to beat.
“At this point, it’s pretty big because there were four teams at the top of the conference and that’s a knock against anybody else. We have most of those four teams at the beginning of the season,” Bentley said. “I know this sounds like coach cliché but we just take it day by day.”
Essegian got his night started by scoring eight of the first 10 points for Central Noble. Westview had seven different scorers in the first half.
The Warriors took the lead for good on a three by Brady Yoder late in the first quarter. The lead grew to 10 after a baby hook shot from Litwiller to make it 22-12.
With Sawyer Yoder on the bench for over half of the first 16 minutes, Essegian was the only scorer for the Cougars in the first half.
Central Noble was able to get others in the scorebook in the second half, but it was still Essegian who carried them during the comeback.
Cougar coach John Bodey was not pleased with his team’s collective effort on Saturday night.
“The start was the most frustrating. We lost the game in the first half,” Bodey said. “We talked about effort all week long. I think we have a skilled team, but we don’t have a bunch of guys that are willing to put forth a championship effort for 32 minutes. If we want to reach the level we want to reach, we can from our skill standpoint, but we have to get a lot tougher.
“I have some kids the moment somebody gets physical, we start pouting and decide, “Maybe I’m not sure I want to play that physical,’” Bodey said. “We’ll probably play Westview two more times hopefully and play ‘Busco a couple of times, and they know which kids of mine are soft, and they’re going to beat the crap out of them. Those soft fellas better figure out or, no matter how skilled we are, we’re going to get our butts beat by teams that maybe we’re just as good as or should pull out. I’m not happy with our willingness to play physical basketball as a collective group. We don’t have it as a collective group.”
Westview travels to Angola, where Ed Bentley was the head coach for seven-plus seasons, on Friday. Central Noble makes the trip to Hamilton Tuesday.
