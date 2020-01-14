LAGRANGE — Charlie Yoder is not overrated.
After a scoreless first quarter Tuesday night, Westview’s star senior was showered with chants from the Lakeland stands, shouting “over-rated” as the Warriors led by just four points. That lead quickly turned into a 23-point final margin, and Yoder scored 37 points over the final three quarters in Westview’s 71-48 win in the opening round of the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament.
Yoder’s final bucket, a breakaway, fastbreak bucket coming off a steal with 1:06 remaining, earned him sole possession atop the LaGrange County scoring charts. His 1,776 career points passed former Prairie Heights star Jacob Heller’s previous record of 1,775 by a single point.
“They can think whatever they want,” Yoder said of his first-quarter doubters. “This is the United States of America, it’s in our constitution. They can have their opinion, but I think something totally different.
A 3-pointer from the left wing scored Yoder’s first points of the game about 1:15 into the second quarter, and were the first of his 18 points in that period alone.
“While Yoder waited to get going, the Warriors leaned on the talents of 6-foot-4 junior forward Drew Litwiller, who scored four of his 10 points in the first quarter. Litwiller also grabbed nine rebounds and was a key cog in the Warriors’ game plan from start to finish.
“Drew just does so many things for us, and he does them well,” Westview coach Rob Yoder said. “He can impact the game in a number of ways because of his size and length.”
For Lakeland, junior forward Brayden Bontrager netted 22 points to lead his team. The 6-4 forward hit a number of contested shots, as well as some deep threes in the loss, despite being the focus of Westview’s defensive scheme — a testament to his abilities as a player, Rob Yoder said.
“We didn’t do anything special, but we really wanted to make it difficult on him,” Rob Yoder said. “We switched a few different guys on him, so we could switch the looks up, and also in case one got in foul trouble, there would be other options.
“Credit to him, though. He hit some really tough, really nice shots.”
Bontrager attempted to spearhead a comeback in the third quarter, scoring nine points in the period, but Lakeland only drew within as few as 16 points as the Warriors answered nearly every Lakers score.
Westview will host Fairfield in tonight’s quarterfinal round matchup after the Falcons defeated Hamilton Tuesday night, 51-27.
Also in action in LaGrange, the Lakeland girls defeated the Warriors in the opening-round girls game. The Lakers will face Fairfield today at 6 p.m. at Westview.
Lakeland girls 63, Westview 54
Lakeland coach Dan Huizenga called a timeout midway through the fourth quarter with his team clinging to the final three points of what was once a double-digit lead. Huizenga turned to his star junior forward, Bailey Hartsough. If the Lakers were to win this game, it would be on the her shoulders.
“We need you,” Huizenga said to Hartsough. “You need to do something!”
Hartsough had scored just five points in the previous three and a half quarters, but netted 10 more to close out the game in the final minutes to seal the win.
“They made an adjustment to where she would get the ball at the top of the key, and that gave her just enough space to where she could get going,” Westview coach Randy Yoder explained. “Her game is facing up with the ball and attacking. I thought we did a really good job of defending that early on, but there’s also a reason she is a 1,000-point scorer.”
Hartsough’s 15 points tied a team high with senior Beth Stroop. The two posted nearly identical stat lines with Hartsough adding three rebounds and an assist, while Stroop grabbed three boards and adding two assists.
Stroop’s presence was crucial in allowing Hartsough to close out the game, Huizenga said.
“Just her being on the floor creates so much spacing,” he said of the Lakers’ 3-point sharp shooter. “There was a time there when I told her, I don’t care if you get a look the last three or four minutes, because you are affecting the game in other ways just by being out there.”
The Warriors drew the score within two points twice in the final quarter, as the team tried to cap off a spirited comeback which saw it score 37 second-half points. Yoder turned to senior forward Gloria Miller down the stretch, repeatedly passing the ball to her in the post – which she often turned into a three-point play.
Miller did so with 3:12 remaining, converting a contested shot and a free throw to trim Lakeland’s lead to 53-51, then did so once more to bring the game to a 55-53 score with 2:44 on the clock. Those, points, though, were Miller’s last of the game as the Lakers ended the night by scoring the final eight points.
“We put Bailey on her,” Huizenga said of Miller’s scoreless two-and-a-half final minutes. “We don’t like to have Bailey guard post, because then she won’t be as good offensively, but she can do it for three or four-minute stretches like you saw (Tuesday).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.