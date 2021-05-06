ALBION — A simple pitching change was the difference for Central Noble beating Lakeland 18-9 on Thursday night.
The Lakers scored eight runs against Cougar starter Libby Goldey in the first 1 1/3 innings, then Jenica Berkes took over and allowed just one run by the visitors over the next 5 2/3 innings.
“That was a great win for us. We started Libby and they jumped on her real quick, and Jenica was able to come in and save us,” Central Noble coach Taylor Amber said.
Berkes finished with eight strikeouts, a walk and allowed four hits. At the plate, she led Central Noble (9-3, 4-0 NECC) by going 4-for-5 with a double and six runs batted in.
She wasn’t the only Cougar to have multiple hits in Thursday’s win. Casey Hunter and Bridgette Gray each had three hits, and Hunter scored four times. Kylie Bingham had three RBIs on two hits, including a double, and Goldey finished with a pair of hits.
“That’s how we always are. We can never take advantage of an umpire that has a tight strike zone, because we go up there aggressive every single time. That’s one of the reasons we have so much success, because our girls are going up there to hit the ball. They’re not going up there to walk or watch pitches,” Amber said.
On the other side of diamond, it was the same story for the Lakers.
“It’s getting old,” Lakeland coach Katie Bowman said.
Too many times this season Lakeland (1-10, 0-5) has been able to take a lead or keep pace with an opposing team only to come up short on the scoreboard after the final out. However, there are improvements being made.
“There is progress. With a score like that, you might not think that, but we’re working hard on our mental game and the girls know they’re young, know that they are not thinking ahead enough. We know what our issues are and we’re getting better, believe it or not,” Bowman said.
The Lakers grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the first inning after Kaitlyn Keck scored Keirstin Roose with a single to center. Roose was 4-for-4 with a triple and an inside the park home run.
The Cougars answered by with two in the bottom half of the inning. Berkes scored on a sacrifice fly to left by Breanna Waikel, then Emma Marker scored on a single by Bingham.
Lakeland took back the lead after a double by Abbie McNamara cleared the bases, then Roose’s home run added two more.
Central Noble slowly chipped away at the lead and cut it to one after in the bottom of the second.
Berkes’ single to right scored Casey Hunter and Ashleigh Gray, then Bridgette Gray followed on a fielder’s choice put in play by Marker. Berkes singled in the bottom of the third to score Hunter and tie the game, 8-8.
After she tripled to start the top of the fourth, Roose scored and took the lead on a sacrifice fly by Keck.
The Cougars took the lead for good in the bottom of the fifth on a fielder’s choice by Berkes that scored Hunter.
Central Noble scored seven runs with two outs in the bottom of the sixth to extend its lead to nine.
Breanna Lovelace and Keck each finished with two hits, and Cassidi Parham had three, including a double for the Lakers.
Central Noble travels to Fairfield today, and Lakeland plays two at Concord Saturday.
