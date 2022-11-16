ALBION — Central Noble senior Madison Vice signed to play basketball at Siena Heights last month.
Vice looks forward to running the point guard position for the Saints, an NAIA program in Adrian, Michigan, that plays in the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference. But she understands her need to score will probably be scaled back at the college level after being highly relied upon to score during her prep career with the Cougars.
“I’ll just need to create opportunities for others more and play good defense,” Vice said. “I want to show Coach what I can do.
“Going there, I want to get along with the girls. It’s a matter of fitting in.”
Vice is averaging 16 points per game so far this season in leading the Cougars to a 5-0 start. She is also averaging around five rebounds, four and a half steals and four and a half assists per contest.
CN opened some eyes throughout the region when it opened the season with a 46-39 home victory over Bishop Luers on Nov. 5. The Cougars have taken off from there. “We’re playing with a lot of confidence right now,” Vice said.
Vice appreciates the different approaches of both of her Cougar coaches, new coach Sam Malcolm and former coach Josh Treesh. Treesh had more of an intense, old school style. “Now, if you don’t have a hand up to congratulate a teammate, he’ll bring us to the line,” Vice said of Malcolm.
“I know that when I get to college, I’ll make it because of the experiences I’ve had and the adversity I’ve faced,” Vice added.
Siena Heights is off to a 5-0 start this season after Wednesday evening’s 81-75 WHAC home win over Lourdes (Ohio). The Saints were 24-8 last season, including 15-5 in the WHAC for a third-place finish. They won a WHAC Tournament quarterfinal game over Aquinas (Mich.) 60-47, before losing 68-66 at Rochester (Mich.) in the semifinals to end their season.
