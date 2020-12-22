ALBION — Logan Gard is sort of hard to miss.
Nonetheless, Central Noble’s 6-foot-7 junior post player struggled to find himself offensively in the first half of Tuesday’s nonconference boys basketball game verse Bremen.
Gard found his footing in a huge way in the second half to save the Cougars, however, scoring all 13 of his points after intermission as Central Noble won, 51-42.
The Cougars improved to 6-1 with the victory. Bremen fell to 3-2.
Central Noble’s Sawyer Yoder scored a team-best 14 points. Connor Essegian added 12 and Ryan Schroeder chipped in with 10 in a balanced Cougar attack.
Bremen got a game-high 18 points from Tony Hardin. Carson Miller added 14.
The game was in doubt until the final moments, as Central Noble led 39-37 with 4:09 left in the contest.
But then the Cougars got busy from the foul line. Yoder hit a pair of free throws with 2:57 to play, then Schroeder added one of two from the stripe to make it 42-37 with 2:08 left.
Miller hit a pair of free throws for Bremen to draw within 42-39 with 1:17 to play.
Schroeder went one from two from the line again to extend the margin, then after a missed Bremen free throw, Schroeder was sent to the line again with 47.8 to play.
Schroeder made the first free throw to make it 44-39. He missed the second attempt, but it was rebounded by Gard who scored on the putback to make it 46-39.
Essegian made four of four free throws in the final 26 seconds to bolster the Cougars, and Schroeder added another to put the game out of reach.
Central Noble raced out to an 8-2 lead with 4:36 left in the opening period, but Bremen battled back to score the final five points of the period to draw within 13-12 after one.
The Lions scored six points in the final 38.9 seconds of the first half to stay close midway, 21-20 in favor of the Cougars.
Central Noble’s Gard took over in the second half, scoring all nine of the Cougars’ points in the stanza as Central Noble took a 30-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
Gard scored to open the fourth to make it 32-28, then Yoder hit a three and Schroeder a two to extend the Cougars’ margin to 37-28 with 6:41 to play in the final period.
But the Lions went on a 9-2 run to draw within 39-37.
Bremen shot 14-for-40 from the floor for 35%. The Cougars converted on 16-of-38 free throw attempts for 42.1%.
Central Noble had nine turnovers for the contest. Bremen turned the ball over 11 times.
