KENDALLVILLE — It’s not very often that you get the chance to be part of the birth of a new sport in the state of Indiana.
But along with their counterparts at high schools all across the Hoosier State, boys athletes at East Noble High School are doing just that this spring.
Boys volleyball joined girls wrestling as emerging sports in 2023. The two new extracurricular activities are not officially sanctioned by the Indiana High School Athletic Association yet, but both are well on their way to earning that coveted status in the next few years.
The Indiana Boys Volleyball Coaches Association is shepherding the fledgling sport as it finds its way here in the beginning.
The Knights are 2-5 as they head into this week’s sectional postseason round. They notched their second win of the season Monday night at home on senior night, besting Columbia City, 25-15, 12-25, 27-25, 25-17.
East Noble had just one senior in this inaugural campaign, Brycen Ortiz, who was honored before the match against the Eagles.
East Noble coach Brooke Richison, a Huntington North and Huntington University graduate who played volleyball in high school for the Vikings, has enjoyed being part of creating a new program at East Noble.
Richison hopes to be able to put together a full schedule next season, as well as increase numbers to the point where the Knights can field both varsity and junior varsity squads.
“We want to build the program,” Richison said.
The Knights started out with physical education-level volleyball skills, Richison said, and it’s been fun watching her guys get better over the course of the season, gaining confidence as they develop their skills and win some matches.
East Noble’s team got a bit of a later start than other area programs, Richison said. The Knights got going in earnest after spring break.
The Knights will compete in the postseason tournament series sponsored by the IBVCA, which starts with sectional competition this Saturday. East Noble is in the Northrop Sectional and will face Heritage at 9 a.m. in a first-round match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.