LIGONIER — West Noble finished the 2020 season a lot better than it started. The plan for this season is to build on that finish, and it has a chance to do that because the program actually had an offseason.
“The offseason is the key. Last season, we got nothing. You just showed up and started playing,” West Noble Monte Mawhorter said. “That wasn’t good for the young group of kids we had.”
The group Mawhorter had was young and inexperienced after the graduation of a talented senior class from the 2019 campaign.
Last season was filled with COVID-19 issues and injuries. PJ Bradley, Kolby Knox, Jalen Gonzalez and Zach Beers were all expected to have a large impact on offense, but they were all in and out of the lineup consistently during the season. All four are back this season and are expected to have the same impact.
“(They) all will be kids that are going to have to be able to do something offensively for us to be successful,” Mawhorter said.
Beers had 55 carries for 262 yards, and Bradley had 35 rushes for 200 yards.
Braxton Pruitt is another player who missed time last season. He was out because of breathing issues all season, and the problem has been resolved. Mawhorter plans to use Pruitt on both sides of the ball.
“Hopefully, he’s able to play full time, and that’s going to be huge. Because he is a monster,” Mawhorter said.
The Chargers didn’t pick up their first win last year until the final week of the regular season, then they followed that victory up with another in the first round of sectionals against John Glenn.
“The kids came out and stepped up and showed that they could play with them. I think that’s the group we’re going to see coming up this year,” Mawhorter said. “That will be a lot more fun.”
Mawhorter likes the group that returns from the win over the Falcons, because he saw a lot of toughness from that group.
“They’re tough-minded. They don’t have the talent that the group before them had, they don’t have the speed, but they are willing to work together and make plays,” Mawhorter said.
The offseason helped in a lot of areas for West Noble.
“Just maturity across the board. We were so young and so not physically or mentally prepared. We’re a year older and that helps,” Mawhorter said.
Mawhorter believes his team is in a spot to compete for the NECC Big Division title. In the last five seasons, the division has four different winners.
“I really think it’s open. I think it comes down to who gets those breaks,” Mawhorter said.
But for the Chargers to compete in the conference, they have to finish.
“We had a lot of times where kids could have made plays, and they just didn’t continue through with it. Those are the ones that came back to bite us,” Mawhorter said. “We talked about finishing every play and trying to get to places that you don’t think you can get to.”
