VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Shawn Shepherd doesn’t do it for the glory. He doesn’t do it for the recognition. He doesn’t do it for the money either.
He does it simply to give back and inspire.
The 42-year-old Avilla resident won the 2019 Raw Powerlifting World Championship Single Lift title for bench press in the 242-pound weight class on Nov. 3. His winning lift came in at 429 pounds, which is the state record.
Shepherd has a lot on his plate these days. He’s a father of four children, a senior pastor at Bethel Christian Church, an adjunct professor at Indiana Wesleyan University, where he earned his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees, and an executive account manager at American Fidelity.
So when does he find time to be a world champion weight lifter?
Try 4 a.m.
He does his normal workout at that early time, then he does heavy lifting on Saturdays when he has a spotter.
Shepherd has been lifting most of his life. He did it when he played football and wrestled at Carroll High School.
“I’ve always done heavy lifting. I’ve not really done too many contests,” Shepherd said.
So when he decided to fully commit to competing, he “felt like it was a long shot” on becoming a world champion.
To make it to the World Championships, you have to place in the top five at nationals, which he did last year. He is now qualified for the next five years.
Shepherd’s journey to becoming a world champion didn’t start just a couple of years ago, it started when he was in elementary school.
“I always tell people I won the meet and the stuff in Virginia Beach. In my mind, I won in fifth grade,” Shepherd said. “Just because I had a fifth grade teacher Phyllis Weber, who taught at Wayne Center. We moved a ton as kids, but she just invested in me.”
Shepherd moved during the middle of his fifth grade year, and Weber wrote a letter to Shepherd telling him how great of an athlete he was, his potential and more wonderful things that no one said about him before.
“She also spoke to me in regards that you don’t have to be a product of your environment. You can do some other things,” Shepherd said. “I kept the letter until my senior year of high school and read it periodically. It really kept me focused, kept me living a clean life through my entire life.”
Shepherd didn’t go to college right after graduating high school, because he suffered an injury and couldn’t play sports at the next level. He worked in a factory for a few years before starting at Indiana Wesleyan.
“(The letter) helped me even when I went back to college. I would remember the things she said. It was pretty intimidating when I went back to college. I planned on getting an associate degree, but her words of encouragement stuck with me and pressed on through my Master’s,” Shepherd said.
Shepherd started as a youth pastor many years ago and travels quite a bit for work. Six or seven years ago he started doing speaking engagements with kids. He quickly realized how much interest the kids had about his weight-lifting background.
“Immediately, they’re interested and now they have questions,” Shepherd said. “So I recognized a platform that would give me an opportunity to speak to kids. If I could win nationals or win worlds a few times, I would have more of a platform.”
When Shepherd decided to get back into competitive lifting, it would have to be the right organization. That’s when he came across the 100% RAW Powerlifting Federation, which was established in 1999 with the goals to showcase powerlifters safely competing with no special support equipment and to become the premier drug-free powerlifting federation in the world.
“I wanted to get into a federation that aligned with my values,” Shepherd said. “Like drug testing, it’s a drug-free contests. I looked at the organizations that were rated the highest.”
Competitions are different than at your local gym. There’s no leverage, no bouncing. It’s very strict.
“The environment is pretty cool. It’s pretty intense. At worlds, there’s people from all over the world, all backgrounds, all nationalities, which is pretty cool,” Shepherd said.
He hopes to use all of his experiences, even the bad ones, to help tell his story during speaking engagements. Last year at worlds, he said he didn’t hit his lift right and was disqualified.
“At the time it was absolutely terrible, but looking back it was phenomenal because I speak to teacher’s groups and it’s important to me to give back because they’re hurting in the education community. Even with kids, it adds a part to my story that I didn’t have before. This epic failure on a worldwide stage in front of a bunch of people,” Shepherd. “It was good thing out of a painful time.”
He plans on continuing to lift for as long as he can, so he can keep investing his time working with young kids. It’s all because someone invested in him when he was younger.
Shepherd said, “A lot of the very positive things that have happened to me really happened in fifth grade and produced all of these things.”
