LIGONIER – Another big-time matchup is set between the boys soccer teams from West Noble and NorthWood after they both picked up first-round wins Monday in the Class 2A West Noble Sectional.
The Chargers lost a 2-goal lead over Wawasee, but recovered after a 2-2 tie through 94 minutes to win the penalty kick shootout 4-1. That happened after the Panthers handled Lakeland 9-1.
West Noble 2, Wawasee 2
(Chargers won penalty kick shootout 4-1)
The Warriors (9-7-1) actually possessed the ball deep in the Chargers’ defensive third of the field a lot early in the contest. But Wawasee never really did much with it.
But the Warriors scored two goals 1 minute, 45 seconds apart to rally and tie the match at two. Niles Hodges scored on a penalty kick, then Alejandro Alvarez Alonso scored on a counter attack with 11:07 left in regulation time.
West Noble scored on all four attempts in the shootout while Wawasee missed the net on two of its three chances. Eric Galarza scored on the Chargers’ fourth penalty kick to clinch the victory.
Coy Wolheter, Victor Rodriguez and Henry Torres also scored in the shootout for West Noble.
“We were a little bit nervous because we had a shootout earlier this season that did not turn out well for us,” Charger coach Abel Zamarripa said. “But I told the guys I believed in them and the team believed in them and it turned out well.
“We messed around with several different formations in practice and adjusted very well to what we did tonight. But Wawasee has got some athletes and did a good job getting organized with their possession style and got a couple of quick ones.”
West Noble’s sparkplug struck midway through the first half as the junior Galarza scored on a direct free kick from around 30 yards out.
The Chargers (9-6-2) added a goal from Torres on an assist from Josue Haro with a little over 11 minutes left in the first half.
NorthWood 9, Lakeland 1
The 2A state-ranked Panthers (11-3-3) led 6-0 at the half.
Senior Andre De Freitas had five goals for NorthWood, and classmate Sebastian Guillen had three goals and two assists.
The Lakers finished their season at 1-16. They only had one reserve on their bench for the sectional match.
Injuries hit Lakeland hard to where it has been playing around the minimum 11 guys all season long. It even played a match with 10 players early in the season.
“It’s been a hard season. But the guys never stopped fighting,” first-year Laker coach Lincoln McDonald said.
Seniors Mason Douglas, Hunter Yanke, Zezar Garcia and Eric Sanchez played their final matches for Lakeland. Douglas scored 14:04 into the second half.
On Saturday in LaGrange, Lakeland led 1-0 at halftime of its regular season finale with Sturgis, Michigan. But the Trojans stepped up in the second half and won the match 3-1.
