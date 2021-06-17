LAGRANGE — Keirstin Roose is special in a lot of ways.
Yes, she's really good on the softball field. So much so that she led the state in batting average (.667) and slugging percentage (1.727) this season and was named a Miss Indiana Softball finalist who will compete in this Saturday's ICGSA North-South All-Star doubleheader at Decatur Central High School in Indianapolis.
But she is also special off the diamond and is a big influence to all of the little girls that watch her from behind the fence.
They watched her smack 18 home runs over said fence, as well as hit five triples and six doubles and drive in 33 runs batted in. Also, Roose only struck out once during the 2021 season to bring her high school career total up to four.
Hearing that she is an inspiration to other girls is something that means a whole lot more than any award she's worthy of receiving.
"It honestly means a lot. It means I'm doing something right. Even when I doubt myself and think, 'Why am I doing this?' Or there are times where I have choices to make. Do I want to be a social influencer or an athletic influencer?" Roose said. "The fact that I have people saying that really helps keep my priorities in check."
"It's the way she words things, even for the younger kids. She's a natural at explaining different ways so they can understand," Lakeland coach Katie Bowman said. Everyone respects her, and the way she delivers information. They know she's just a natural teacher, and I think she'll be a natural coach too."
Roose was also co-valedictorian with Sadie Edsall for the graduating class of 2021 and named the softball team's most valuable player.
Of course, playing this weekend is a big accomplishment, especially after working her way back from injury.
"It's actually a cool feeling, and it shows that hard work really does pay off," Roose said. "After my ACL surgery, I definitely put in the work and the fact that it's paid off is pretty exciting."
Roose suffered the injury during her junior year and went from being a four-sport athlete (soccer, basketball, softball and track) to just a one-sport athlete really quickly. But she used the time off to her advantage.
"There were times when I definitely doubted myself. I missed soccer and I missed basketball, but I got to utilize that time to hit the weight room and hit the softball field to hone in my skills and become a Division I softball player," Roose said. "I think I tried to look at it in a positive light, and I'm getting ready for college and this needs to happen."
The injury also allowed her to just be a kid. She picked up a job at a local ice cream shop, and Roose got to hang out with her friends more frequently.
"I haven't had that in awhile. It was a good mental break," Roose said.
Roose also stayed busy with her senior project with classmate Kendall Moore. The duo created the NECC Hit, Pitch and Run competition that ran in October.
Roose was also a manager for the girls basketball team this past season.
"It was a much-needed physical break," Roose said.
This past softball season wasn't one that anyone wanted if you were dressed in Columbia blue and red. The Lakers finished with a 6-17 record, but Roose used it as a learning experience.
"As frustrating as it was to not win, it definitely helped my composure throughout the game," Roose said. "When things don't go your way, what are you going to do about it? Also, just taking some of the girls under my wing, almost as an extra coach, not that I was telling them what to do. I think we learned a lot from each other, and we actually had a fun season."
"I had plenty of assistant coaches, but she was another voice to hear for things that I didn't see but Keirstin saw and she would speak up," Bowman said. "The team knew that what she had to say was just as important as one of the coaches."
The 2021 season helped her grow the mental side of her game, too.
"Being on a winning team is pretty easy. It's fun to win, but when you don't win all of the time or definitely not as much as you want, it's a mental test," Roose said.
And it will help her as she enters her freshman year at Coastal Carolina.
"I've always tried to be a leader on the field, but this season I really stepped into the role and I think I can continue even as a freshman," Roose said.
Roose is leaving a community that has supported her from day one, and she's seen the support of her and her teams grow over the years.
"This community is the reason I do it. Everyone here is really supportive. I have an army being me, and it makes it that much better I succeed," Roose said. "It shows that they've actually helped me along the way."
"I think they see her playing a lot of different roles. She's been in the newspaper and the media for so many different things. She's involved in so many different things. She works at the favorite ice cream place here in LaGrange County. She's umpiring right now. Her hands are in everything, and everybody knows," Bowman said. "You can tell people like to hear all of her accomplishments."
Roose first noticed the type of support she and her teammates had was at the Class 3A regional championship game against Bishop Dwenger in 2019.
"Seeing everyone in the stands was a really cool moment," Roose said.
Roose will represent Lakeland one more time in this weekend's all-star game, and her plan is to do exactly what she did during her final game a few weeks ago.
"As upsetting as it was that it was going to be my last high school game, I just tried to take it in and enjoy the moment," Roose said. "That's what I'm going to do this weekend. It's an honor to be there. I'm just going to try and enjoy myself."
