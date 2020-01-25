LEO — The Knights’ growth was slow to start the season, but after a 60-52 win over Leo on Saturday night, it’s been taken to another level.
Hayden Jones led all scorers with a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds and three assists. Nate Dickson scored 14 points, Gage Ernsberger had eight points and five rebounds and Brooks Miller also dropped in eight points with four assists.
Chris Hood had a monster night on the glass, battling with a pair of 6-foot, 5-inch forwards from Leo, Zack Troyer and DJ Allen, and came away with 12 rebounds and seven points while dealing with some foul trouble.
“This one was one that we thought was a measuring stick for us,” East Noble coach Ryan Eakins said. “We’ve beat a couple of good teams, but could we go on the road in the conference and beat a really good team?”
The answer is yes.
If it weren’t for a lackluster effort against Columbia City on Dec. 20 to start NE8 play, the Knights (7-6, 3-1 NE8) would be 4-0, headed for a showdown this coming Saturday with one of the top teams in the conference, Norwell, which is 4-0 after beating New Haven Saturday, which was previous unbeaten in conference.
But the Knights have put that performance against the Eagles in the rearview mirror, and have won seven of their last 10 games, including Saturday’s impressive win over the Lions (8-6, 1-3 NE8).
“I thought tonight for a majority of the game we outplayed them,” Eakins said.
After trading baskets for the first four minutes of the game, the Knights ended the first quarter with a 10-0 run and were doing most of their damage by getting into the lane, specifically with Jones.
He scored on an and-one and converted the three-point play to give East Noble a 15-9 lead with 1:25 left. Then, with the clock winding down, Jones drove and kicked it out to Miller for a three right before the buzzer to double up the Lions.
“We knew with the way they defend that we were going to be able to get the ball in the paint, it was just a question of whether or not we were going to finish,” Eakins said. “Those big guys around the rim, when they jump up, we were going to have some kick-out shots for some threes. Hayden did a really good job of getting into the paint and creating stuff for other guys.”
The Knights kept the Lions at a safe distance in the second quarter, answering every score with one of their own. Miller knocked down his second three of the game to push the lead to 12 with 3:30 left in the half, and Jones scored back-to-back buckets to end the half and keep his team up by double digits, 32-21.
Leo tried the lead back to a manageable margin and did so with a 5-0 spurt to start the second half, but the Knights showed just how much they’ve improved by answering with a 16-3 run, taking an 18-point lead, 47-29, into the final period.
Jones hit a pair of threes and Dickson was able to cut to the basket and get to the rim, even finding contacting and finishing through it. Then, Jones finished the quarter with two more scores, including one right before the buzzer.
“It’s been fun to see everyone on our team improve tremendously since Dec. 1, even in the last three weeks,” Eakins said. “I think they’ve bought into our identity of we’re going to be really hard to score on and our defense can really feel some stuff.”
Leo put up a fight until the very end and got as close as seven points with less than 40 seconds to go, but the Knights scored all of their points in the fourth quarter from the free-throw line. They went 13-for-18 in the final period.
They also won the rebound battle 37-32.
Blake Davison led the Lions with 20 points.
East Noble still could make the NE8 race interesting next Saturday, but it faces West Noble on Tuesday first, which is a part of a girls-boys doubleheader in Ligonier starting at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.