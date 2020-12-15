KENDALLVILLE — It didn’t take long for East Noble to gain control over North Side Tuesday night. Once it did, it cruised to a 66-25 win to end a two-game skid.
The Knights (4-7) were led in scoring by Kyndal Mynhier, who finished with 16 points. Carly Turner hit a pair of threes and ended up with 11 points. Avan Beiswanger finished with 10 points, Grace Patton and Kayla Desper each had eight and Kylie Garton added six.
Zara Nokour led the Legends (0-13) with nine points, all coming in the fourth quarter. Alivia Jones finished with eight points, all in the second quarter.
North Side made the first basket of the game, then East Noble rattled off 14 straight to gain control. Many of the Knight’s buckets came after a steal or in transition.
A free throw by Marissa Keesler ended the 14-0 run by East Noble. However, the home team capped off the first quarter with 10 in a row for a 24-3 lead.
Turner and Garton handled the scoring in the second quarter for the Knights. Turner had five, including her second triple of the night off an assist from Beiswanger. Garton tallied four in the second.
East Noble outscored North Side 20-2 in the third quarter, which included a pair of 10-0 runs by the Knights.
The Legends outscored East Noble 12-11 in the final period.
Fairfield 50, Fremont 22
In Fremont, the host Eagles fell to 0-3 in Northeast Corner Conference play and 1-6 overall with the loss to the Falcons.
Jada Rhonehouse led Fremont with 14 points.
West Noble 83, Whitko 14
In Ligonier, the Chargers dominated the Wildcats on the defensive end.
All nine West Noble players got involved in the action Tuesday. Mackensy Mabie led all with 20 points, Nichelle Phares chipped in 15 and Jazmyn Smith and Lilly Mast each had 14.
Angela Caldwell scored eight, Tori Franklin six and Taytlynn Forrer and Erin Shoemaker rounded out the scoring with three points each.
Prairie Heights 36, DeKalb 26
In Brushy Prairie, the Panthers put the clamps down defensively, allowing just one field goal by the Barons in the first and fourth quarter, respectively.
Trevyn Terry led Heights with 14 points, and Karlie Hartman and Alayna Boots each had six.
Christina Yarian and Sarah Brown each had eight to lead DeKalb.
