Prep Swimming
EN sweeps Northrop
FORT WAYNE — The Knights defeated Northrop in both the girls and boys swimming meets on Monday night at South Side’s Helen P. Brown Natatorium.
The girls beat the Bruins 117-59, and the boys won 133-36.
On the girls side, first-place finishers for East Noble were Avia Wilson (200 free), Khloe Pankop (200 IM), Corinne Wells (50 free), Lily Meyer (diving), Delaney Dentler (100 free, 100 backstroke) and Paige Anderson (500 free, 100 breaststroke). The girls won all three relays.
For the boys, they won all three relays, and other first-place finishers were Ryan Wells (200 free, 100 fly), Owen Chambers (200 IM, 500 free), Owen Fleck (diving) and Kyler Corbin (100 free, 100 backstroke).
Middle School Basketball
Charger 7th graders defeat Milford
West Noble Middle School’s seventh grade boys basketball team defeated Milford 30-22 on Tuesday.
Jordan Eash led the Chargers with 14 points. Drew Burns and Noah Eash scored four points each. West Noble also had two points apiece from Teegan Clouse, Erik Mendoza and Koby Martinez and one each from Chase Wallen and Alex Berrocales.
Prep Wrestling Eagles handle Fairfield
BENTON — Churubusco defeated Fairfield 64-15 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual on Tuesday night.
Ethan Hille (138 pounds), Zander Hood (113), Cody Graft (145), Ethan Partin (152), Nick Nondorf (160), Landon Keener (170) and Kaleb Oliver (182) had pins for the Eagles. Korbyn Reister won an 8-0 major decision over Falcon Joseph Senn at 126. Churubusco also won three matches by forfeit.
