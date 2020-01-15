ALBION — West Noble had the numbers advantage to defeat Central Noble 60-21 in a Northeast Corner Conference wrestling dual Thursday night.
The Cougars have been low in numbers all season in a rebuilding situation under first-year coach Spencer Richter after unofficially winning the Goshen Regional last year. They forfeited six weight classes on senior night against the Chargers.
West Noble and the Cougars wrestled eight matches with each team winning four and the Chargers outscoring CN 24-21. West Noble had four pins from Shayne Tierney (160 pounds), Gage Wroblewski (113), Jose Mata (120) and Landon Roy (126).
Central Noble won four of the first five matches. Seniors Kyle Bolinger (152) and Ben Golden (182) had pins in their final matches on the home mat. Danny Leffers (145) pinned Charger Dillan Sumowski late in the first period in the opening match at 145, and freshman Reegan Yoder won a 5-3 decision for the Cougars over senior Tristan Sherman at 106.
“Things went really great,” Richter said. “We wrestled real tough. We have some young kids and we’re leaning on our seniors for guidance.
“Reegan has made some big improvements since the beginning of the year, battling, moving and staying in stuff.”
Chargers coach Tom Marsh said his team was at an experience disadvantage at the start of the dual. But things got better for West Noble as the meet went along.
“Their seniors have been wrestling for a long time,” Marsh said. “(Peter) Bradley is a first-year wrestler as a sophomore. Our 52-pounder that got beat (junior Gustavo Taylor) is a second-year wrestler.”
Bradley got a lead on Golden at 182 before the 2019 semi-state qualifier stuck Bradley in 1 minute, 48 seconds.
The Cougars are off until Thursday when they travel to NECC leader Garrett. However, Central Noble sophomore Kieandra DeWitt will wrestle in the Indiana High School Girls Wrestling’s North Regional today at Maconaquah High School.
Richter said DeWitt has only wrestled a girl once this season. She fought off her back a couple times against Wroblewski Thursday, but ended up getting pinned in the 113 match at 3:09.
DeWitt has wrestled regularly this season. Richter said the only way DeWitt was going to get better is to wrestle and she has improved greatly.
“She came up to me on the first day of practice wanting to wrestle and has been eager to learn,” Richter said of DeWitt. “She has wrestled up to 120 as a 111-pounder and won the spot at 113. She did not last 15 seconds at the start of the year and has made big improvements.”
West Noble will host its super dual on Saturday with a lot of strong teams in the 14-team field, including Northridge, Jimtown, NorthWood and Fremont. Marsh feels his team is on the right track after dealing with injuries and getting guys to their proper weights.
West Noble 60, Central Noble 21
(* — opening match)
106 — Reegan Yoder (CN) dec. Tristan Sherman 5-3. 113 — Gage Wroblewski (WN) pinned Kieandra DeWitt, 3:09. 120 — Jose Mata (WN) pinned Hunter Wait, :37. 126 — Landon Roy (WN) pinned Payton Boots, 1:10. 132 — Kyler Brown (WN) won by forfeit. 138 — Logan Martinez-Smith (WN) won by forfeit. 145* — Danny Leffers (CN) pinned Dillan Sumowski, 1:40. 152 — Kyle Bolinger (CN) pinned Gustavo Taylor, 3:40. 160 — Shayne Tierney (WN) pinned Ethan Skinner, :36. 170 — Logan Sumowski (WN) won by forfeit. 182 — Ben Golden (CN) pinned Peter Bradley, 1:48. 195 — Chastin Lang (WN) won by forfeit. 220 — Kevin Lara (WN) won by forfeit. 285 — Michael LeCount (WN) won by forfeit.
