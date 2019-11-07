EMMA — The East Noble girls opened the 2019-20 season with a 40-24 win over Westview on Thursday night.
“I thought we came out and played well. We got off to a great start and kind of took them out of their game plan right away and got them back on their heels,” East Noble coach DeAnn Booth said. “Really, we never looked back.”
It was a sloppy affair for both teams with nine players finishing with multiple steals.
The Knights (1-0) forced double-digit turnovers by the Warriors (0-1) in the first quarter and scored 11 straight points to start the game.
“With our quickness and our experience at guard especially, we wanted to come out and get a couple of turnovers and quick baskets,” Booth said. “We were able to do that. Absolutely a great start for us, and that’s what we were hoping for.”
East Noble was also able to get to the free-throw line early on, and got some fouls on Westview’s Gloria Miller, who was limited all night because of foul trouble. Miller picked up her third foul less than two minutes into the second quarter and sat the rest of the first half.
Avan Beiswanger, who missed last season with an injury, scored four points in the first quarter, all off of turnovers.
After East Noble jumped out to a 14-4 lead, Westview was able to cut the lead to four with a mini 6-0 run, finished with a basket from Allie Springer.
The Knights kept the aggressiveness up in the second quarter, and Beiswanger opened the period with a layup after a steal by Carly Turner. Beiswanger got another quick score after a theft by Bree Walmsley to push the lead back to 10 points.
East Noble led 22-14 at the half.
To start the second half, Turner took over on offense for the Knights. She scored six of the 10 points in the third quarter after a relatively quiet first half. Turner led the Knights with 12 points, three rebounds and two steals.
“She does a good job defensively. I’ve been saying this for years, she’s undersized in the post. She does a great job defensively, and then on the offensive end, she’s not just a post player. She can pull out and shoot, and some people don’t realize that and they let her get out,” Booth said on Turner.
Twenty-seven seconds into the third quarter, Miller picked up her fourth foul and went back to the bench. Her production was missed as the Warriors were scoreless in the third.
East Noble kept the Warriors at a distance in the fourth quarter and never allowed them to make the game closer than the final score.
Beiswanger finished with eight points, Karly Kirkpatrick led the team with four assists and four steals and Kylie Garton also grabbed four steals.
Westview was led by Miller and Springer each with six points. Kate Welsh had a game-high five steals.
East Noble JV 45, Westview 23
Rachel Becker paced the Knight reserves with 11 points in the win.
West Noble 50, Bethany Christian 27
In Waterford Mills, the Chargers opened their season with a road win over the Bruins on Thursday.
Lilly Mast led West Noble with 20 points, and Bethany was led by Maddie Chupp with eight.
