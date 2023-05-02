FORT WAYNE — With the calendar turning to May, the end of high school is on the horizon for the Class of 2023.
But for a quartet of area high school basketball players, this past Sunday provided one last chance to put on the uniform and take the court before heading off to college and the new opportunities it offers.
Central Noble’s Madison Vice and Conner Lemmon, along with Prairie Heights’ Isaiah Malone and West Noble’s Austin Cripe, appeared in Sunday’s Nancy Rehm Border Wars Classic at the University of Saint Francis. The area quartet helped Team Indiana sweep Team Ohio. The girls won 92-81 with the boys prevailing 88-85.
Vice had nine points for Team Indiana, including a 3-pointer. The 2023 KPC Media Group Co-Prep Girls Basketball Player of the Year is bound for Siena Heights, an NAIA school in the Crossroads League in Adrian, Michigan.
Vice said she enjoyed suiting up in Team Indiana’s white and crimson and playing one last high school game with girls she’s played with and against for years.
“This team was basically my old AAU team,” Vice said. “It was nice to catch up with them and get to play with them again.”
With her high school chapter closing and the college chapter opening, Vice said there were some mixed emotions for she and her teammates on the floor at the Hutzell Athletic Center Sunday afternoon.
For the Team Indiana boys, Cripe had nine points. The 2023 KPC Media Group Boys Basketball Prep of the Year is bound for Bethel University.
Lemmon had three points. He’ll be playing at Manchester University in the fall. Malone, whose older brother Elijah also starred at Prairie Heights and is now at Grace College, scored seven points and is headed to Saint Francis.
Malone said it was a “great environment.”
“We really wanted to win,” Malone said. “We had to hold on there at the end. We had to pick it up on defense.”
Like his teammates as well as Team Indiana’s Ohio counterparts, Malone is ready for what’s next.
“I can’t wait for the next chapter,” Malone said.
The 6-foot-7 Malone will spend the summer in the weight room, with an eye toward getting stronger for the college game.
Carroll’s Taylor Fordyce and Kayla Gibbs were also on the Team Indiana girls roster. Columbia City’s Andrew Hedrick played for the Team Indiana boys.
Snider head coach Reggie Tharp and his staff coached the Team Indiana girls, and enjoyed the experience.
“All of these players are great young ladies, very coachable,” Tharp said. “They went out there and played very well today.”
Wayne head coach Byron Pickens was the head coach for the Team Indiana boys and had a blast guiding some of the best players in the northeast part of the Hoosier State along with his staff.
Pickens tried to strike a balance between giving his guys a chance to shine, putting on the show fans came to see, and winning what’s become a spirited regional rivalry with a neighboring state.
“I told the guys to treat the first half like an all-star game and the second half like a regular game,” Pickens said. “I’ve gotten to watch these guys grow up, coach against them, and it was nice to get to coach them one last time.”
The Nancy Rehm Border Wars Classic is held in honor of Nancy Rehm, a late Bishop Luers standout and 2009 inductee in the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame.
